"I Have Cursed the NDC": Former Ablekuma North MP, Nana Akua Afriyie

Nana Akua Afriyie has blamed the ruling NDC for her defeat in the 2025 Ablekuma North parliamentary election rerun

The former MP claims she originally won the election but was forced out after the Electoral Commission ordered a rerun in 19 polling stations

She has pronounced a curse on the NDC, saying the party used foul means to take the seat from her

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Afriyie, has expressed strong disaffection for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She blamed the party for her defeat at the recently held parliamentary election rerun, after the first result was disputed by her opponent.

Nana Akua Afriyie, former MP, curses the NDC after losing the Ablekuma North seat.

Controversy surrounding the Ablekuma North parliamentary election

The 2024 Ablekuma North parliamentary election was contested by the NPP's Nana Akua Afriyie and Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC.

The constituency was among 12 parliamentary results disputed over alleged irregularities and procedural concerns.

The Electoral Commission (EC) initially declared Aubyn the winner but later reversed the decision, naming Afriyie, a former MP, as the elected candidate.

After months of back and forth, the EC, together with representatives of the political parties at IPAC, decided to conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency parliamentary election in 19 polling stations on 11 July 2025.

At the close of polls at 5 PM on Friday, July 11, 2025, Ewurabena Aubynn emerged victorious, winning the seat for the first time for the NDC since 1992.

Nana Akua Afriyie curses NDC

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s launch of its reviewed constitution, the female politician maintained she won the election by over 400 votes.

Nana Akua Afriyie, who also served as Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to China, claimed the NDC used foul means to clinch the Ablekuma North seat from her.

"I won the Ablekuma North elections and I keep repeating I won with 414 votes, and the original pink sheet bears me out," she said.

"I'm not in Parliament today only because my party is not in power, and someone thinks her party is in power and so she would take the seat from me by force. We went to court and the judge asked us to return to the EC, but because it wasn't my party in power, they orchestrated for the EC to rerun the elections in 19 polling stations," she added.

As a result of this, the former MP said she does not wish the NDC well.

"We must avoid things that would bring curses unto ourselves, but as for me, I have cursed the NDC for what they did to me, a widow. The worst is yet to come upon them, a huge curse is upon them," she further stated.

NDC's Ewurabena Aubynn apologises for the Ablekuma North election violence after the rerun of the polls.

Ewurabena Aubynn apologises for Ablekuma North violence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ewurabena Aubynn apologised after violence disrupted the rerun of the parliamentary elections in Ablekuma North.

Clashes reportedly involved assaults on key New Patriotic Party figures, including Hawa Koomson and Dakoa Newman.

The NDC MP-elect said she did not recognise the alleged attackers and described the incidents as possible retaliation.

