A footage of Inusah Ahmed's luxurious mansion in Ghana has set social media ablaze following his arrest by the FBI

Reports suggest that Ahmed channeled a portion of his alleged scam proceeds into establishing his football club, PAC Academy

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment should the Ghanaian football figure be found guilty

A viral video has emerged, revealing the lavish residence of Inusah Ahmed, the embattled owner of Division One League outfit PAC Academy FC.

The footage surfaced on Saturday, August 9, after his dramatic arrest in a coordinated operation between the FBI and Ghanaian law enforcement.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that three Ghanaian nationals had been extradited to the United States to face trial over their alleged involvement in a major international fraud operation.

The group stands accused of running romance scams and business email compromise schemes, reportedly defrauding victims of more than $100 million, equivalent to just over GHC 1 billion as of August 9, 2025.

Among those detained is Inusah Ahmed, also known by the aliases “Pascal” and “Agony”, who is being held with three associates: Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare. Authorities allege that the four were part of a well-organized online fraud network operating across multiple countries.

Inusah Ahmed's mansion

The clip of his lavish mansion, situated in Offinso in the Ashanti region, is now making waves on social media as shared by Official OS Trends on TikTok. Ghanaian musician Medikal visited Inusah Ahmed at the same residence sometime in July of this year.

PAC Academy’s future now hangs in the balance, as players, staff, and fans worry about the club’s fate amid the legal troubles of its owner.

Meanwhile, The team continues its pre-season training in preparation for the 2025/26 Ghana FA National Division One League. Recently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) convened with all participating clubs to address key matters ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Oti Manu on Inusah's extradition

Meanwhile, Ghanaian football administrator Oti Manu has shared his thoughts on the reported extradition of Inusah Ahmed, owner of PAC Academy, to the United States in connection with an alleged scam.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Manu expressed concern over the situation and highlighted the potential impact on Ghanaian football, particularly youth development.

“It’s truly disappointing to see someone who invested so much in developing young football talent now facing legal issues abroad. The PAC Academy inspired many youths, and this news is a big blow not just to them but to Ghanaian football as a whole,” – Oti Manu said.

“While we must respect the judicial process in the United States, it’s heartbreaking to see a prominent football figure caught up in such allegations. Inusah Ahmed played a significant role in nurturing the next generation, and this situation raises concerns about accountability in football management.”

Inusah could be jailed for 20 years

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder of PAC Academy Inusah Ahmed could be imprisoned for up to 20 years if found guilty of allegations made against him.

This development could have a serious impact on the Division One side’s ambitions of earning promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

