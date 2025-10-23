Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reportedly passed away aged 76 on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Konadu is reported to have been rushed to the Ridge Hospital after a short illness, and she passed on later

Following the news of her passing, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Agyeman-Rawlings

Reports indicate that the wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital after a short illness.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away almost five years after her husband, JJ Rawlings, passed on. Photo source: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Agyeman-Rawlings' family has yet to announce her passing. However, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), her deceased husband's party, relayed the news to YEN.com.gh.

Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and from 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001.

Born on November 17, 1948, she would have turned 77 years in about four weeks.

Watch GTV's live coverage of the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings:



Following the news of her passing, Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn her.





Stephen Nimo said:

"Awwww, may her soul rest well. Ama Ghana is in pain once again."

Yayrah Kofy said:

"My sincere condolences to the entire family."

Sylvester Mensah Stephenson said:

"May she rest in peace."

Ta Msa said:

"Condolences to the Rawlings family and children."





