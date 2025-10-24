President John Mahama's government has announced plans to build a university and a hospital in Damongo

President John Mahama's government has reportedly announced plans to construct a Catholic Science and Technology University and a regional hospital in Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region.

According to a Citi FM report, the two projects will be funded using a $30 million grant from China.

Should the projects be completed as envisioned, they would address critical gaps in higher education and healthcare access in the region.

The initiative aims to transform Damongo into a hub for learning and medical excellence.

The proposed Catholic Science and Technology University will include a Faculty of Medical Sciences to train doctors and health professionals, while the hospital will be a 300-bed facility.

The $30 million grant was secured during President Mahama's recent visit to China on the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Other deals secured by Mahama from China

President Mahama's visit, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resulted in several key agreements being reached between Ghana and China.

In a Facebook post, the minister listed some of the trade and investment deals agreed upon by the two nations, which share a rich diplomatic history.

Below are the deals and investments secured by President Mahama during his visit to China:

During President Mahama’s bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping — both governments agreed to cooperate effectively in promoting sustainable environmental practices, investing in green transitions and dealing with illegal mining

President Mahama and President Xi committed to new Ghanaian infrastructural projects, including support for railway systems, a second gas processing plant, the Big Push, 24-hour economy and President Mahama’s new green city initiative

President Mahama secured a 200 million RMB grant from President Xi to be used for a developmental project in Ghana as may be determined by the Mahama Administration

President XI’s latest grant is in addition to an earlier gift of 200million RMB which has been committed to the construction of a new modern market in Aflao. A total grant of 400million RMB has been received from China this year

President Mahama and President Xi agreed to finalise the 0% tariff agreement and have it signed by October 28, 2025. Ghana is set to become the second African country to seal a 0% tariff agreement with China and usher a new era of enhanced and unimpeded trade. China is Ghana’s largest bilateral trading partner with 2024 trade volumes exceeding US$11.8billion

As AU Champion for both Gender and African Financial Institutions, President Mahama made a compelling case for African women entrepreneurs to receive special consideration under President XI’s US$100million package and Capacity Building Drive for 50,000 women

A first-of-its-kind US$150 million glass float factory is to be constructed in the Western Region.

Reactions to proposed university & hospital in Damongo

Ghanaians on social media have commended President Mahama for securing the grants to establish the university and teaching hospital in Damongo.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Vuurseg Emmanuel said:

"Good news. Infiltrating the zone with the light of Christ."

@Adofo Emmanuel also said:

"Hmmm, so 30 million dollars can build a university and a hospital, and we spent double that amount on a botched cathedral. You see the difference."

@Stanley J. Kofi commented:

"President Mahama, woboooowa. Whether you like it or not, you must go for a third term."

Mahama secures US$ 1billion investment in Singapore

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Mahama made history as the first Ghanaian Head of State to visit Singapore in a historic economic mission.

The visit secured US$1 billion investment deals, including a five-star hotel, processing plants and job creation opportunities.

Ghana and Singapore agreed on key collaborations in transport, education, security, and trade during the high-level trip.

