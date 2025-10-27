Some NPP delegates have accused Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team of disrespecting them at a recent event in Abetifi

The delegates claimed they spent GH¢90 to attend but received only GH¢50 for transportation back home

They have vowed to support Dr Bryan Acheampong in the flagbearer race, calling him the one to take them to the promised land

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed anger at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for what they described as disrespect shown towards them.

According to the delegates, they were invited to attend a campaign event to be addressed by Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana.

They claimed they spent GH¢90 on transportation from their various locations to the venue of the former Vice President's campaign event in the Abetifi Constituency.

After the event, however, tensions simmered after the delegates purported that they were only given GH¢50 each to cater for their transportation back home.

In a video circulating on social media, the delegates were seen venting their dissatisfaction over how Dr Bawumia and his campaign team had ostensibly treated them.

"Bawumia invited us to come, but when we got there, they only gave us GH¢50. When we complained that it was not enough for our transportation, they claimed Dr Bryan Acheampong had induced us with money and that we must choose human beings over money. But as for us, we will choose money over a human being," they said.

"When Atta Akyea and Opare Ansah went to Suhum, they gave each delegate GH¢100, only to come to Abetifi and give us GH¢50. This is an insult," they further stated.

NPP delegates urged to vote against Bawumia

As a result, they said they would ditch the former Vice President, who is contesting the NPP's flagbearer position, for Dr Bryan Acheampong, in the forthcoming presidential primary.

They also urged their fellow delegates to vote massively for Dr Acheampong, who is the current Member of Parliament for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, as the NPP presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.

"Let's all come together to vote for Dr Bryan Acheampong. He's the only one who could take us to the Promised Land. Dr Bawumia knows Bryan will win the elections, that's why he gave us only GH¢50 after we had spent GH¢90 to attend his campaign event," they added.

The NPP flagbearer race

The NPP flagbearer race is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Five aspirants have been cleared to contest the elections, with balloting conducted on October 10, 2025.

The aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race are listed below in order of their position on the ballot paper:

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Dr Bryan Acheampong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Reactions to NPP delegates' complaints against Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the video of the NPP delegates complaining about the "disrespect" shown towards them at Dr Bawumia's campaign event at Abetifi.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@General_K88 said:

"Twakai. E b dese ppl way go collapse the party. Personal Interest, nothing else. Make dem play on."

@niianno also said:

"Once again, it’s all about money. How will politicians take us seriously?"

@angelkwame commented:

"I get it now, the NPP’s idea of setting up a school for people to attend before becoming delegates actually makes sense."

Dr Bawumia leads in latest poll

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race.

A new poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

