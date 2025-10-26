Abronye encountered a hostile reception from some NPP supporters during a campaign event for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a video, the supporters hooted at the NPP Bono Regional Chairman as he criticised Kennedy Agyapong at the event

Abronye's incident with the NPP supporters at the campaign event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

An unfortunate incident occurred between the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and some party supporters at a campaign event for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Jaman South constituency.

In a video that emerged on social media on Saturday, October 25, 2025, Abronye DC, who has been involved in a heated feud with flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in recent months, launched another verbal attack on his rival.

Addressing the delegates and party sympathisers at the event, he alleged that the former Assin Central MP had failed to employ the party's supporters, including polling agents, in the factories he owned in his constituency.

He claimed that Kennedy's allegations against some party officials who supported Dr Bawumia were beneficial to the NDC, not his party.

Abronye also made some allegations against the NPP flagbearer concerning his tenure as the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGCL) during Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman's remarks about Kennedy Agyapong did not go down well with a host of supporters, who were heard hooting at him and telling him to speak about his candidate, Dr Bawumia's achievements, instead of attacking the former MP.

Abronye was later missing on the stage at the campaign event as a heated exchange broke out among some agitated supporters.

Some reports alleged that the former board member of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) had been chased out of the event by the supporters.

The video of NPP supporters hooting at Abronye DC at Dr Bawumia's campaign event is below:

Abronye alleges Kennedy's involvement in second arrest

Abronye's incident at the campaign event comes weeks after he alleged the involvement of Kennedy Agyapong's bodyguard in his second arrest by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking on his show on Ohia TV, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman alleged that Kennedy's bodyguard filed a petition, making some unsubstantiated allegations against him to the CID.

He stated that he was picked up by the police at 9 am and detained for close to nine hours.

He said he was scheduled to be at the hospital for a routine check-up on a complication he had while on remand for his first arrest. However, the police refused to allow him to visit the hospital.

The video of Abronye speaking about his second arrest is below:

Reactions to NPP supporters hooting at Abronye

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fiifi Asare wrote:

"Those making the noise weren't even delegates but imported outsiders. We know the game."

Fidanso commented:

"This guy should stop campaigning for Bawumia. He is not correct."

Obed Afful said:

"This is a disgrace at the highest level."

Ken 2028 wrote:

"Hahaha, animguase3 akwaaba. I think it is today DMB has realised his fate in the upcoming primaries."

Abronye plans UN petition over policeman's mistreatment

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Abronye declared his plan to petition the United Nations (UN) over the mistreatment he received from a police investigator, Seth Sewornu, during his second arrest.

In a video, the former Bono Regional Chairman accused the security official of being unprofessional.

He also recounted the mistreatment he suffered at the hands of the police officers during his detention.

