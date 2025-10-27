Maurice Ampaw has warned Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi of possible legal trouble if the NPP returns to power

The lawyer cited Chairman Wontumi’s multiple arrests as a precedent for what could happen to the two men

He said under a future NPP government, evidence would not be needed before making them report to security agencies

A popular legal practitioner and social commentator, Maurice Ampaw, has issued a stern warning to the renowned Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, and Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board.

Speaking on Wontumi TV over the weekend, the controversial lawyer stated that the two named individuals could be in serious trouble if the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) returns to power in future.

Maurice Ampaw says Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi will face the law when the NPP wins back power from the NDC. Photo credit: UGC.C.

He said Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of Ghana's current President, John Dramani Mahama, would be subjected to the same fate as the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi has been arrested multiple times since the NPP lost power in 2024.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman is currently standing trial for various offences, including engaging in illegal mining and money laundering.

The Attorney General, on October 6, 2025, filed six criminal charges against Chairman Wontumi, his company, Akonta Mining, and one other individual identified as Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, who is currently at large.

According to Maurice Ampaw, Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi would be made to suffer the same fate when power changes hands.

“Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi will be hot if this current government changes. When we make allegations against you, we won’t need evidence. We will make you report to the security agencies every day," he said.

"Mahama is going to struggle to protect the legacy of his brother [Ibrahim Mahama] because if he can destroy Chairman Wontumi," he added.

Watch the video below:

Ampaw's warning to Sammy, Ibrahim sparks reactions

Some Ghanaians who came across Maurice Ampaw's video on social media thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MaameEsiGold said:

"Where there's an allegation we don’t need evidence? You think Ghana is a banana republic?"

@iamogidigidi also said:

"He is correct: the dealings of Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi must be investigated, regardless of which government comes to power."

@Ghanabeans commented:

"If any of those politicians or brothers are found culpable, what's wrong with justice? Absolutely nothing. If Wontumi is found culpable, what's wrong with justice? If he was actively involved in illegal mining, then he should be taken on regardless of party affiliation."

Maurice Ampaw speaks on what the next NPP government will do to NDC officers should they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Image source: Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw slams Wontumi's bail conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its handling of Chairman Wontumi's case.

The renowned lawyer warned the NDC that the next New Patriotic Party government would frustrate its members in return.

He noted that should he become the next EOCO head, the NPP would demand Jesus and the Angel Michael as sureties.

