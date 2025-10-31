The OSP has announced plans to file corruption charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and others in November

The charges relate to questionable contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML)

Ofori-Atta’s lawyers claimed he is not afraid of prosecution and will return to Ghana if officially charged

Lawyers for the embattled former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, have responded to the recent press conference held by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, the OSP, led by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, indicated during a press briefing that corruption charges will be filed against the former Finance Minister and others in November this year.

Lawyers for the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, respond to Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng's press conference.

The charges, he disclosed, are related to corruption in the revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

According to the Special Prosecutor, the contracts awarded to SML were unlawful and influenced by personal gain.

Others facing charges alongside Ken Ofori-Atta are Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, both former Commissioner-Generals of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa, as well as Ernest Akore, former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

“Our conclusion becomes even more telling on the consideration that upon retirement as the commissioner of the customs division of GRA, Mr Crentsil took up appointment as the GM of SML, colouring his actions while in office as an inducement for future rewards of a retirement benefit and use of public office for private benefit.”

The former Finance Minister reportedly left Ghana immediately after the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led administration lost the 2024 elections.

After several attempts to get him back into the country voluntarily failed, the OSP issued a red notice, placing him on Interpol Red Alert.

The OSP, at the Thursday press conference, indicated that it has secured all necessary documents and verification to begin the extradition process to get Ken Ofori-Atta from his reported hideout in the U.S. to Ghana.

Ofori-Atta's lawyers react to OSP presser

Reacting to this, however, Frank Davies, the purported lead counsel for the former Finance Minister, categorically stated that his client is not scared of prosecution.

In a report published by MyNewsGH, Frank Davies was reported to have said that Ken Ofori-Atta will appear in court if the OSP charges him with any wrongdoing.

“Is that part of your business? Is it something of utmost concern to you? They should charge him and bring it. If he’s charged, he will come. He has until the end of November,” he reportedly said.

“Ken Nana Yaw Kuntukununku Ofori-Atta is not scared of prosecution. So why are you asking me his question? He is not scared of prosecution, and that should be an adequate answer for you,” he added.

Kevin Taylor shares a photo of Ken Ofori-Atta chilling in the United States and slams President John Mahama for failing to apprehend him.

Photo of Ofori-Atta in US emerges online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta was spotted walking freely in the streets of the United States of America despite an arrest warrant against him.

The photo was shared by Kevin Taylor, who slammed the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and President John Dramani Mahama for failing to bring him to justice.

Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted for his roles in several alleged scandals while in office, including the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contract and the National Cathedral.

