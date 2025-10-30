The Office of the Special Prosecutor has said it has new corruption charges in store for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The charges related to corruption in the revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

At a press conference, the special prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, said the charges will be filed in November.

Others facing charges are current and former Commissioner-Generals of the GRA — Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoa.

Ernest Akore, former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, will also be charged by the Special Prosecutor.

The Special Prosecutor maintains that contracts awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited were unlawful and influenced by personal gain.

“Our conclusion becomes even more telling on the consideration that upon retirement as the commissioner of the customs division of GRA, Mr. Crentsil took up appointment as the GM of SML, colouring his actions while in office as an inducement for future rewards of a retirement benefit and use of public office for private benefit.”

Source: YEN.com.gh