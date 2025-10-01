Former Ghanaian Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been spotted walking freely in the streets of the United States of America despite an arrest warrant against him

The photo was shared by Kevin Taylor, who slammed the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and President John Dramani Mahama for failing to bring him to justice

Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted for his roles in several alleged scandals while in office, including the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contract and the National Cathedral

Controversial political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has released a photo of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, freely walking in the United States.

Kevin Taylor shares photo of Ken Ofori-Atta chilling in the United States and slams President Mahama for failing to apprehend him. @lstvpolitics, @tcoceans

Ghana’s Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024, Ofori-Atta, was declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on June 2, 2025, and a Red Notice was issued for his arrest.

The politician is wanted in relation to five cases, including contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral Project.

Ken Ofori-Atta, who is currently residing in the United States, has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him.

Kevin Taylor blasts OSP and Mahama

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kevin Taylor shared a photo of Ken Ofori-Atta freely walking in the streets of the United States.

The controversial political commentator fumed that the former Databank co-founder remained free and laid the blame at the feet of President John Dramani Mahama.

“I blame the president, I blame this government, the OSP needs to be sacked. Mr President, I blame you for this. Because if Ken Ofori-Atta is still in America and you have somebody you have assigned to make sure Ken is brought back home to face the law, and it's not happening, then you're the one to be blamed,” he said.

Kevin Taylor added that the failure to apprehend Ofori-Atta should lead to the dismissal of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

He further stated that failure to do so meant the president had failed in the fight against corruption, which was dubbed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) during his successful 2024 campaign.

"The OSP needs to be sacked. If the OSP stays in that office, then it means Mr President, you are not ready to help us fight corruption as you promised. It's quite interesting that the OSP knows where Ken is [but has done nothing]. I don't trust the OSP that much. I see him as someone using his office to protect criminals." Taylor added.

Reactions to Kevin Taylor's Ofori-Atta complaints

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Kevin Taylor calling out the OSP and President John Mahama.

Mr Adark said:

"The special prosecutor is playing on the minds of Ghanaians. He is not doing anything to bring the corrupt people in the NPP administration to book."

loyalty❤️❤️ wrote:

"Oh yeah, I support you, senior KT,"

bububear commented:

"The OSP is NPP's clearance man."

