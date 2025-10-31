A lawyer has criticised Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng for delaying action in the Ken Ofori-Atta corruption case

Martin Kpebu has accused the OSP of allowing the former Finance Minister to flee Ghana despite early warnings

The OSP said fresh charges would be filed against Ofori-Atta over alleged corruption in GRA and SML contracts

Private legal practitioner and social commentator Martin Kpebu has slammed the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to Channel One TV, the lawyer claimed that Agyabeng, who heads the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), failed to take swift action on the former Finance Minister when reports of his alleged shady transactions in the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) first came to light.

He further accused the OSP and its leadership of 'sleeping on the job' and allowing Ken Ofori-Atta ample time to abscond from the shores of Ghana.

"It's a bit too late, too late because the main point still remains that he [Agyabeng] sat back and allowed Ofori-Atta to flee. I mean, that is the matter OSP has to pay dearly for, because you slept on the job and the suspect runs away, now you come with press conference upon press conference," he said.

Martin Kpebu made these remarks while responding to the OSP's press conference on Thursday, October 30, 2025, during which the Special Prosecutor provided updates on the investigations into Ofori-Atta and others in the GRA/SML contract.

Kpebu says OSP's actions erode public confidence

According to Kpebu, the actions of the Special Prosecutor regarding the former minister’s case are eroding public confidence in the OSP.

"It's lost a lot of trust. I don't know what he is going to do to recover it. Ofori-Atta was walking here... to have sat down from December 2023 to December 2024 for the NDC to win the elections, and then in January 2025, for Ofori-Atta to flee, and now you come and say you will do this - it doesn't cut it.

"Even if we eventually go and get Ken Ofori-Atta, the trust that is eroded will never be restored because just as the OSP sat like a duck, slept on the job, and Ofori-Atta fled. So, all these things, I'm not enthused," he added.

OSP gives presser on Ofori-Atta case

The OSP, in its press conference on October 30, indicated that new corruption charges would be filed against Ofori-Atta and others.

According to the Special Prosecutor, the charges are related to corruption in the revenue assurance contracts between the GRA and SML.

The Special Prosecutor claimed particularly that contracts awarded to SML were unlawful and influenced by personal gain.

Ofori-Atta's lawyer reacts to OSP's press conference

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the OSP had announced plans to file corruption charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and others in November.

These relate to questionable contracts between the GRA and SML. However, his lawyers claimed he was not afraid of prosecution and would return to Ghana if he was charged.

