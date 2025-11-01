Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, the Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches Worldwide, has put forward a compelling argument for extending Ghana’s presidential term limit from the current four years to six years.

He believed that such a change would empower governments to take bold and decisive actions without the looming pressure of constant election campaigns.

Tackie-Yarboi calls for extension of presidential term

In a recent interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi articulated his concerns regarding the existing four-year term, emphasising that it creates a cycle where elected officials are compelled to focus more on seeking re-election rather than effectively governing.

He stated, “Every four years is too short. I wish we could change it, just like former President Kufuor suggested, extending it to six years. If you go for four years, you're constantly campaigning, and this restricts leaders from making firm decisions due to the anticipation of needing to campaign again.”

The Bishop highlighted that a six-year term would provide adequate time for political parties to deliver on their manifesto promises, fostering a governance environment conducive to long-term planning and execution.

He noted, “Having more time in office would allow governments to initiate substantial reforms and projects that require time to plan and implement, ultimately benefiting the citizenry.”

Bishop Tackie-Yarboi talks about politics

However, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi also expressed caution regarding the potential drawbacks of a longer term.

He warned that extending the term limit could lead to complacency among political parties, which might negatively impact governance and accountability.

He reflected, “Whether it’s eight years or four, someone eventually has to step aside for others to take over. The enemy of success is perceived success. We tend to get comfortable when we’re in positions of power, which can lead to a disconnect from the needs of the populace.”

The discussion around extending the presidential term limit is part of a broader and ongoing debate in Ghana, with various stakeholders weighing the potential benefits against the risks. Proponents argue that a longer term could enhance government stability and effectiveness, enabling leaders to follow through on their pledges.

Meanwhile, critics cautioned that it could undermine the political accountability that regular elections provide.

As this conversation continued to unfold, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi's insights contributed to a critical examination of Ghana’s political structure and its impact on governance and democratic practices.

