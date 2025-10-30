Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle personally managed traffic outside St. Augustine's College

His hands-on leadership and composure during the traffic incident earned widespread praise from onlookers

Ghanaians on social media applauded his timely intervention and passion to serve the public, both at home and abroad

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, has won the hearts of many after he was spotted personally managing traffic.

The Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle controls traffic at St. Augustine's College. Photo credit: nhyriaba2000. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Archbishop was seen personally directing traffic amidst heavy congestion outside St. Augustine's College.

This, however, followed an event that reportedly caused the congestion in the area.

Cape Coast Archbishop manages traffic congestion

Most Reverend Charles displayed his leadership even on the street with cheers, composure, and a practical approach.

His approach was met with widespread praise from onlookers and netizens alike. His decision to personally intervene in such a way left many impressed with his humility and hands-on leadership style.

Eyewitnesses noted that the Archbishop's actions helped to quickly ease the traffic and avoid further delays.

Instead of leaving it to the authorities, he took it upon himself to ensure that the situation was resolved promptly, demonstrating a true sense of responsibility for the community he serves.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Reactions to Archbishop's traffic intervention

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Kwame Diamond said:

"Instead of him to go and account for the national cathedral money... see him."

Holy Sinner wrote:

"Archbishop Palmer Buckle and Bishop Emeritus Essien are the best when it comes to directing traffic during such programmes. May the good Lord bless and strengthen them. 🙏"

@paakwesi_official commented:

"Respect to you, our Archbishop Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer Buckle."

Torshie wrote:

"What Archbishop Palmer Buckle cannot do does not exit. 🥰🥰"

Vaali_king wrote:

"I still remember the day he came to Nigeria, specifically to Bigard University, Enugu. We all fell in love with him sharply, from his wonderful homily to his lively liturgy. He is a good man. I still haven’t forgotten his name till now."

Source: YEN.com.gh