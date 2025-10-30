Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Spotted Personally Managing Traffic During Heavy Congestion, Video Trends
- Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle personally managed traffic outside St. Augustine's College
- His hands-on leadership and composure during the traffic incident earned widespread praise from onlookers
- Ghanaians on social media applauded his timely intervention and passion to serve the public, both at home and abroad
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, has won the hearts of many after he was spotted personally managing traffic.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Archbishop was seen personally directing traffic amidst heavy congestion outside St. Augustine's College.
This, however, followed an event that reportedly caused the congestion in the area.
Cape Coast Archbishop manages traffic congestion
Most Reverend Charles displayed his leadership even on the street with cheers, composure, and a practical approach.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
His approach was met with widespread praise from onlookers and netizens alike. His decision to personally intervene in such a way left many impressed with his humility and hands-on leadership style.
Eyewitnesses noted that the Archbishop's actions helped to quickly ease the traffic and avoid further delays.
Instead of leaving it to the authorities, he took it upon himself to ensure that the situation was resolved promptly, demonstrating a true sense of responsibility for the community he serves.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Reactions to Archbishop's traffic intervention
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
Kwame Diamond said:
"Instead of him to go and account for the national cathedral money... see him."
Holy Sinner wrote:
"Archbishop Palmer Buckle and Bishop Emeritus Essien are the best when it comes to directing traffic during such programmes. May the good Lord bless and strengthen them. 🙏"
@paakwesi_official commented:
"Respect to you, our Archbishop Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer Buckle."
Torshie wrote:
"What Archbishop Palmer Buckle cannot do does not exit. 🥰🥰"
Vaali_king wrote:
"I still remember the day he came to Nigeria, specifically to Bigard University, Enugu. We all fell in love with him sharply, from his wonderful homily to his lively liturgy. He is a good man. I still haven’t forgotten his name till now."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh