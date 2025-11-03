MP for Asutifi North , Ebenezer Kwaku Addo , has denied claims he led an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem

He explained that upon arriving in the town, he observed rising tension and called the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for guidance

Addo further clarified that he worked with the Zongo Chief to calm the situation and has urged the public to dismiss false media reports

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has cleared the air over widely circulated media reports that he led thugs to attack the Director of Operations for the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and 10 military officials he was with.

The was said to have demanded the release of the arrested suspects, indicating that he was sent by Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South.

Asutifi North MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, Clears the Air Over his alleged attack on NAIMOS anti-galamsey taskforce.

Kwaku Addo's request was, however, rejected by the police, who insisted that the arrests were appropriate and that the right procedure be followed.

He and the thugs then became violent and forcefully snatched the handcuff keys from one of the soldiers and took the handcuffs off the kingpins before chasing the NAIMOS team en route to the police station.

Kwaku Addo refutes the allegations

In a press release issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, the MP claimed he was en route to a funeral in Acherensua when he learned of the tension between the NAIMOS team and the miners, upon arriving in Hwidiem.

He said before setting off, he called Collins Dauda, to inquire of him if they could grace the funeral together.

However, Collins Dauda informed him that he was out of the country, and so he should represent him.

Upon reaching Hwidiem, Kwaku Addo said he realised there was tension in the town, which prompted him to inquire about it and was told that the military was carrying out an operation at a mining site.

According to him, upon hearing this, he quickly called back the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, to inform him of the development, who then asked him to head to the site and hand over the phone to the leader of the military team.

He further claimed that when he arrived at the scene, he realised the youth had gathered, with the road in front of the police station blocked.

Having witnessed the chaotic scene, Kwaku Addo said he reached out to the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem to help in calming the situation.

He consequently denied the allegations levelled against him in the media, saying he would never incite the youth to attack the security operatives.

"As a responsible lawmaker, I offered my support to ensure there is calm in the area and will always work together with every security agency to maintain law and order. It's quite unfortunate that the police in their sitrep failed to acknowledge my contribution towards ensuring calmness prevail," he said.

"I urge the public to disregard the false narratives aimed at tarnishing my reputation and undermining my efforts to serve my constituents. As a Member of Parliament, I want to assure you that I remain committed to the welfare and safety of the Ghanaian citizens and other state institutions," he added.

Asutifi North MP Ebenezer Kwaku Addo is to honour a summons by the police after he was accused of leading an attack on an anti-illegal mining task force.

CID invites Kwaku Addo for questioning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service invited Kwaku Addo to assist with investigations into the attack on the Director of Operations of the NAIMOS at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

Police in a statement said Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to take over investigations into the attack.

Preliminary investigation had established that on November 1, 2025, the NAIMOS Director and his team intercepted illegal miners operating near Bronikrom in the Ahafo Region and arrested some suspects.

