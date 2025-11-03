Politicians Collins Dauda and Bernard Ahiafor have been sworn in as members of the Pan African Parliament

The ceremony took place in South Africa, with both lawmakers donning their sashes alongside their colleagues

This comes amid controversy surrounding Dauda's alleged involvement in the attack on the NAIMOS task force

The longest-serving Ghanaian legislator, Collins Dauda, and the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, have been sworn in as members of the Pan African Parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new members of the Pan African Parliament took place in South Africa over the weekend.

MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, is sworn in as a member of the Pan African Parliament in South Africa. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Photos shared on the official page of the Parliament of Ghana showed the two Ghanaian lawmakers draped in their sashes while posing for the cameras with their colleagues at the Pan African Parliament.

This comes at a time when Collins Dauda, who is the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, is under intense criticism over his alleged involvement in the attack on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force.

The NAIMOS Director of Operations and a team comprising 10 military men were allegedly attacked by thugs led by the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo.

Dauda implicated in attack on NAIMOS team

According to a report by renowned Ghanaian journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, the NAIMOS team was on a reconnaissance mission in the Ahafo Region to identify a suitable location for the permanent deployment of its task force.

While driving along the Goaso to Hwidiem highway, the director's attention was drawn to an excavator engaged in mining along the roadside near Bronikrom.

The team then diverted to the location and arrested several individuals actively mining. Following the arrest, the director instructed the suspects to refill the pits they had dug to prevent further environmental degradation.

Erastus' report further added that while the NAIMOS team was making arrangements to convey the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo arrived at the scene with over 600 thugs.

He allegedly demanded the release of the suspects, indicating that he was sent by Collins Dauda, his purported political godfather.

This incident reportedly led to a clash between the thugs and the police, resulting in the suspects being forcibly freed from police custody.

Ghanaians criticise Collins Dauda over NAIMOS attack

The report about the two MPs' alleged involvement in the NAIMOS attack has sparked reactions on social media, with many calling for their arrest.

As a result, when the official Facebook page of the Parliament of Ghana shared the news of Dauda's swearing-in as a member of the Pan African Parliament in South Africa, many Ghanaians flocked to the comment sections to cast aspersions on him.

@Sarfo Samuel said:

"Is that not the galamsay MP!"

@Richie Don Owusu also said:

"Certificate to galamsefied the entire Africa."

@Richmond Amarnor Nartey commented:

"Could this be a swearing in of a Galamsey related activity accomplice? Are we emboldening these Galamsey kingpins?"

@David Asumadu also commented:

"When you fight galamsey, the real galamsey kingpins will fight you."

Speaker Alban Bagbin orders the police to investigate Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the MP for Asutifi South, over his alleged involvement in the NAIMOS attack at Hwediem. Photo credit: Parliament

Bagbin orders police to investigate NAIMOS attack

YEN.com.gh also reported that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had authorised a probe into Ebenezer Kwaku Addo.

This comes after the parliamentarian reportedly led an attack on a NAIMOS team and some military officials in the Ahafo Region.

Public outrage has sparked widespread calls for the MP's immediate arrest and prosecution over his alleged links to galamsey.

