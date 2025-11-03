Speaker Alban Bagbin has authorised the Ghana Police Service to investigate and prosecute Ebenezer Kwaku Addo

This comes after the parliamentarian reportedly led an attack on a NAIMOS team and the military in the Ahafo Region

Public outrage has sparked widespread calls for the MP's immediate arrest and prosecution over the galamsey claims

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has reportedly given the Ghana Police Service the green light to investigate and prosecute the MP for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, over his alleged involvement in illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

This comes barely a few hours after the MP, who is in Parliament on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), allegedly led a group of thugs to attack the Director of Operations for the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and 10 military officials he was with.

This incident, which was reported by Erastus Asare Donkor, a renowned journalist with extensive investigative work on illegal mining, occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2025.

According to Donkor's report, the NAIMOS team was in the Ahafo Region conducting a reconnaissance mission, a military operation to gather information about galamsey.

The objective of the reconnaissance mission was to identify a suitable location for the permanent deployment of a NAIMOS task force in line with the Secretariat’s strategic plan to sustain anti-illegal mining operations.

NAIMOS team reportedly intercepted by MP's group

While travelling along the Goaso to Hwidiem highway, the NAIMOS Director’s attention was reportedly drawn to an excavator engaged in mining along the roadside near Bronikrom.

The team then diverted to the location and arrested several individuals actively mining, according to Erastus' report.

While arrangements were being made to convey the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo arrived at the scene in the company of several thugs.

He reportedly demanded the release of the arrested suspects, indicating that he was sent by Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South.

Kwaku Addo's request was, however, rejected by the police, who insisted that the arrests were appropriate and that the right procedure be followed.

Displeased by the police's response, the thugs, led by the MP, became violent and forcefully snatched the handcuff keys from one of the soldiers and took the handcuffs off the kingpins before chasing the NAIMOS team en route to the police station.

"The situation quickly turned more violent. The Director of Operations’ Toyota Hilux pickup was vandalised, and the mob threatened to burn down the police station, even when the MP was reminded to call his mob to order. The tense standoff created a serious threat to life and property, placing immense pressure on both the Director of Operations and the police officers on duty," Erastus reported.

Ghanaians call for Ebenezer Kwaku Addo's arrest

The actions of the MP have sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for his arrest.

According to Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a journalist with Accra FM, Speaker Bagbin has ordered the police to take action against the MP.

"Updates on the Ahafo Hwediem NAIMOS attack: Speaker of Parliament has this morning given the Ghana Police the green light to start investigations and prosecution against the NDC MP allegedly involved in the Ahafo Hwediem NAIMOS attack if found culpable. My checks this morning show that Collins Dauda is not in town and therefore could not be reached," he wrote on Facebook.

Netizens react to Bagbin ordering MP's prosecution

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Speaker Bagbin's alleged order for the police to investigate and prosecute the NDC MP.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kwesi Dawood said:

"It is only fair that we hear the side of the first time MP before we hang him. Decency requires that we hear his side too. After all, there are two sides to a coin. The rules of natural justice makes it imperative that he must be given the opportunity to be heard relative to what happened. We have seen on this social media, very respected people delete their posts because of misleading reporting."

@Rapid Valentine also said:

"That MP must be expell from the party, just look at how he want to tarnish JDM's hardwork huh movitor."

@Selase Tefeh commented:

"Great move by speaker. Ebenezer Kwaku Addo ( MP for Asutifi North) must be shown what resetting means."

Presidential aspirant calls for ban on mining

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, had called on the government to enforce a total 90-day ban on all mining activities.

He emphasised the need for a collective effort to tackle the galamsey menace and protect the country's water bodies and food systems, believing that a sustainable approach was needed.

