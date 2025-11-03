NDC MP Allegedly Leads Thugs to Attack Anti-Galamsey Taskforce

Asutifi North MP allegedly led thugs to confront the anti-galamsey team during the arrest of illegal miners

A tense standoff erupted at Hwidiem Police Station after suspects were arrested with weapons and cash

NAIMOS Director condemned MPs’ interference and vowed to continue the fight against illegal mining

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has allegedly led thugs to attack the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his ten military men.

According to a report by Erastus Asare Donkor, a renowned journalist with extensive investigative work on illegal mining, the NAIMOS Director of Operations, accompanied by the soldiers, conducted a reconnaissance mission, a military operation to gather information about illegal mining (also known as galamsey) operations in the Ahafo Region.

The objective of the reconnaissance mission, Erastus Asare Donkor disclosed, was to identify a suitable location for the permanent deployment of a NAIMOS field task force in line with the Secretariat’s strategic plan to sustain anti-illegal mining operations.

He said while the NAIMOS team was travelling along the Goaso to Hwidiem highway, the Director’s attention was drawn to an excavator engaged in mining along the roadside near Bronikrom.

The team then diverted to the location and arrested several individuals actively mining.

Following the arrest, the Director instructed the suspects to refill the pits they had dug to prevent further environmental degradation.

"The Director then ordered one of the arrested persons to call the site owner. The first individual to arrive identified himself as a Defence Intelligence (DI) representative from the Ahafo Region. Shortly after,

The incident reportedlt occured on Saturday, November 2, 2025.

NDC MP arrives at the scene with thugs

According to the journalist's report, while arrangements were being made to convey the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, the NDC MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, arrived at the scene with several thugs.

He allegedly indicated that he was sent by Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South.

Mr Kwaku Addo then reportedly demanded that the NAIMOS Director release the arrested suspects, which included a Burkinabe national, immediately and remove their handcuffs, arguing that he did not want the locals to see them in handcuffs.

The Director, according to Erastus' report, politely declined the unlawful request, maintaining that the arrests were appropriate and that the right procedure be followed through to the Police.

However, the MP and the thugs became violent and forcefully snatched the handcuff keys from one of the soldiers and took the handcuffs off the kingpins before chasing the NAIMOS team en route to the police station.

When they arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint and hand over the suspects’ seized items, Erastus said that a crowd of about 600 people from Hwidiem and nearby communities surrounded the station.

The mob, allegedly incited by Kwaku Addo, demanded the immediate release of the arrested suspects and seized vehicles, warning that they would “discipline” the soldiers if their demands were ignored.

"The situation quickly turned more violent. The Director of Operations’ Toyota Hilux pickup was vandalised, and the mob threatened to burn down the police station, even when the MP was reminded to call his mob to order. The tense standoff created a serious threat to life and property, placing immense pressure on both the Director of Operations and the police officers on duty," Erastus further stated.

To prevent bloodshed and protect lives, a joint decision was made by the police, the military, and the Zongo Chief to release the keys to the seized vehicles to calm the crowd, according to the journalist.

The Zongo Chief then offered his Toyota Sequoia 4x4 to evacuate Colonel Buah, the Director of Operations, and his officers to safety at the Newmont Site in Kenyase under police protection.

NAIMOS Director chides NDC MPs

The NAIMOS Director of Operations reportedly described the MPs’ actions to influence the release of the suspects as unfortunate and a serious obstruction of its work.

He emphasised that the fight against illegal mining requires all citizens, especially influential figures in society, to act responsibly on the side of the law.

"NAIMOS remains poised despite the unfortunate incident and warns all galamseyers to desist from any such acts in the future. The Director of Operations reiterated that the effort to combat illegal mining will continue regardless, to help clean Ghana’s waters and forest as well as restore sanity in the mining space," he reportedly said.

Ghanaians criticise the NDC MP

Ghanaians on social media have thronged the comments section of Erastus' Facebook post to share their views with many criticising the NDC MP.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kofi Asare said:

"Watching the kingpin cantata. If Galamsay was No.3 on the ballot in 2024, it will be No. 1 in 2028."

@Franklin Cudjoe also said:

"This is lawless, reckless and criminal!! The Speaker of Parliament should investigate and sanction the delinquent MPS if the sad story is confirmed! They must be prosecuted by an impartial prosecution."

@Bumba Ban commented:

"See how I am so angry reading this . When I first saw the video my initial reaction was that an MP may be behind it and this information confirms I was right after all I am waiting to see how this situation is handled. We are watching . NDC hmmm."

@Kwesi Dawood also commented:

"It is only fair that we hear the side of the first time MP before we hang him. Decency requires that we hear his side too. After all, there are two sides to a coin. The rules of natural justice makes it imperative that he must be given the opportunity to be heard relative to what happened. We have seen on this social media, very respected people delete their posts because of misleading reporting."

