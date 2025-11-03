The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has been invited to assist with investigations into the attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat and his team at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

Addo is alleged to have incited the mob that attacked the security personnel.

Asutifi North MP Ebenezer Kwaku Addo is to honour a summons by the police after he was accused of leading an attack on an anti-illegal mining task force. Credit: Hon Ebenezer Addo

Police in a statement also said Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to take over investigations into the attack.

Preliminary investigation has established that on November 1, 2025, the NAIMOS Director and his team intercepted illegal miners operating near Bronikrom in the Ahafo Region and arrested some suspects.

While the team were preparing to hand over the suspects to the Hwidiem Police Station, the Addo arrived with a group of men and demanded their release.

When his demand was refused, the group forcibly removed the suspects' handcuffs and chased the security personnel from the scene.

A mob numbering about 600, allegedly incited by the MP, later besieged the Hwidiem Police Station, demanding the release of the miners and seized vehicles.

The crowd vandalised the Director's vehicle, damaged parts of the police station, and threatened to set it ablaze.

Reinforcement teams from the Ahafo Regional Command were deployed to restore order and prevent further destruction.

The Chief's vehicle was damaged during the process, but no injuries were reported.

Ebenezer Kwaku Addo's response to claims

Addo has denied any wrongdoing and clarified his involvement in the mob attack.

In a statement, he said he was on his way to a funeral at Achrensua in the Asutifi South Constituency when he received information about a tense situation at Hwidiem involving military personnel conducting operations at a gold extraction site.

He said he immediately contacted the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, who was outside the country at the time, and was asked to visit the site on his behalf to ascertain the situation.

Addo said that upon arriving at Hwidiem he introduced himself to the security officers present and encouraged them to speak with Dauda by phone.

“At the site, I saw some youth gathering, so I advised that we move to the police station to officially make a statement and hand over any suspects to the police to calm tensions."

Upon reaching the Hwidiem Police Station, he said they noticed that the main road had been blocked, preventing vehicles from moving.

The MP said he subsequently called the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem to assist in calming the situation.

