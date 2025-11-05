Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, MP for Asutifi North, has been barred from travelling outside Accra following a High Court ruling

The NDC MP is accused of inciting violence against the director of operations of the NAIMOS

He was granted GH¢150,000 bail and is expected to reappear in court on December 1, 2025, as investigations continue

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has reportedly been barred from travelling outside Accra by the High Court.

The MP, who is on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), was alleged to have incited violence against the director of operations for the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

Accra High Court bans Asutifi North MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, from leaving Accra over his alleged attack on the NAIMOS task force. Photo credit: Ebenezer Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Following this, Kwaku Addo was invited for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service and later arraigned before a High Court in Accra.

On his appearance in court on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the MP was granted bail of GH¢150,000 with one surety.

He was also banned from travelling outside the capital and asked to report once every two weeks until the order is lifted.

Prosecutor wanted Kwaku Addo remanded

While arguing in court, the lead prosecutor, Chief Inspector Alex Donkor, stated that the case had become a matter of national interest and that Kwaku Addo's influence could potentially interfere with the investigations.

The lead prosecutor consequently pleaded with the court to remand the MP, arguing further that he might tamper with witnesses and evidence.

Ebenezer Kwaku Addo's lawyer, however, opposed the prosecutor's request, essentially arguing that his client is innocent until proven guilty. He also added that the MP is a family man and has responsibilities to attend to.

Following the argument, the presiding judge granted Kwaku Addo bail and ordered him to reappear in court on December 1, 2025.

According to a Ghanaweb report, other suspects, including Zakaria Yakubu and Alex, allegedly involved in the attack on the NAIMOS team are still at large.

Kwaku Addo denies NAIMOS attack allegations

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has denied claims he led an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem.

In a press release issued on Monday, November 3, 2025, the MP claimed he was en route to a funeral in Acherensua when he learned of the tension between the NAIMOS team and the miners, upon arriving in Hwidiem.

He said before setting off, he called Collins Dauda, to inquire of him if they could grace the funeral together.

However, Collins Dauda informed him that he was out of the country, and so he should represent him.

Upon reaching Hwidiem, Kwaku Addo said he realised there was tension in the town, which prompted him to inquire about it and was told that the military was carrying out an operation at a mining site.

According to him, upon hearing this, he quickly called back the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, to inform him of the development, who then asked him to head to the site and hand over the phone to the leader of the military team..

Speaker orders police to probe MP

Speaker Alban Bagbin orders the police to investigate Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the MP for Asutifi South, over his alleged involvement in the NAIMOS attack at Hwediem. Photo credit: Parliament

Source: Facebook

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Speaker of Ghana's Parliaent,Alban Bagbin, authorised the Ghana Police Service to investigate and prosecute Ebenezer Kwaku Addo.

This came after the parliamentarian reportedly led an attack on a NAIMOS team and the military in the Ahafo Region.

Public outrage has sparked widespread calls for the MP's immediate arrest and prosecution over the galamsey claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh