Police in Sunyani have arrested 58-year-old Kodom Stephen in connection with a fire that killed a sub-chief and his wife at Asuakwa near New Dormaa

The Sunyani District Court remanded the suspect , after being charged with murder and causing unlawful damage

, NADMO estimates the total loss from the tragic fire to be between GHS400,000 and GHS600,000, with the couple’s 11-bedroom house destroyed

Police in Sunyani have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the recent fire disaster at Asuakwa near Sunyani New Dormaa, which claimed the lives of a sub-chief, Nana Ameyaw Ampofo, 65, and his wife, Grace Adu Boafoaa, 49.

Police nab 58-year-old man in Sunyani after deadly fire involving chief and wife. Image credit: Edmund Gyebi

A 58-year-old suspect, Kodom Stephen, has been arrested in Wenchi in connection with the tragic fire outbreak following what the police described as “credible intelligence.” He has since been charged with murder and causing unlawful damage.

The suspect was arraigned before the Sunyani District Court on Monday, November 3, 2025, and was remanded by the presiding judge, His Worship Eric Daning, to reappear on November 11, 2025.

The devastating fire, which occurred on October 20, 2025, during a heavy downpour, reduced the couple and their home to ashes. The victims were found burnt beyond recognition after the blaze.

According to a press release issued by the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the suspect, Kodom Stephen, was apprehended on November 1, 2025, at Wenchi after a tip-off that led police investigators to his hideout.

Chief Inspector Akeelah stated that “the suspect has been arraigned before the Sunyani District Court on two provisional counts of murder and causing unlawful damage, while police continue further investigations into the tragic incident.”

Meanwhile, a preliminary assessment by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Sunyani confirmed that the building and its contents were destroyed.

Details about the suspect are still unfolding, and his involvement in the fire outbreak is yet to be known, but for now, he is the prime suspect, and he is contributing to the investigation.

NADMO estimates massive property loss in fire

According to the Sunyani Municipal Director of NADMO, Abdulai Mansuru, approximately GHS400,000 to GHS600,000 worth of properties were destroyed in the tragic fire outbreak.

The losses, he said, included fridges, television sets, sound systems, sofas, beds, mattresses, a Toyota Highlander, a pickup vehicle, dresses, and other personal belongings. This, he said, excluded the entire 11 bedrooms within the house.

A Sunyani sub-chief and his wife lose their lives after a raging inferno guts their house at night on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Image credit: Nipah Dennis

Couple Dies in Late-Night Fire in Sunyani

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a sub-chief and his wife perished in a late-night fire when flames swept through their home at Asuakwa near New Dormaa in Sunyani.

Residents said they had heard the couple screaming for help but could not get close as the fire raged out of control, while heavy rain poured down at the same time.

The Fire Service and police subsequently initiated investigations, and NADMO warned that the burnt structure needed to be demolished as the damage had rendered it uninhabitable.

