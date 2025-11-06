NPP Strips Suspended Members of Voting Rights, Gives Reinstatement Terms: “You are Starting Afresh”
- The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced strong restrictions on suspended members
- Former Bekwai MP Joseph Osei Owusu, who chairs the committee, explained the hurdles that suspended members seeking clemency face
- NPP members will be choosing a new presidential candidate in January 2026 ahead of the 2028 election
The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), chaired by former Bekwai MP Joseph Osei Owusu, has announced that all suspended party members will have their voting rights revoked until they complete the required procedures for reinstatement.
Owusu explained that members who forfeited their party membership and later rejoined would return as new entrants, without voting rights or the ability to reclaim previous positions.
He addressed the press on the party's position on Thursday, November 6.
“You lose membership when you contest against a party candidate or when you campaign for a candidate other than the party’s candidate. It is automatic. So, the party’s amnesty was specific that anybody who has a punishment hanging over their heads has been granted amnesty, except those who have forfeited their membership. If you have forfeited your membership, then apply,” he said.
“Generally, my view has been that you forfeit your membership today, and if you rejoin, you are a beginner. Until two years have elapsed, you do not qualify to compete for any position. If you had a voting right and you lost your membership, you may have rejoined but you don’t return to your position. You are starting afresh, therefore you do not qualify,” he added.
Owusu also revealed that the Committee plans to present the voter album to the candidates on November 13, 2025. He expressed confidence in the Committee’s readiness for the party’s presidential primaries, scheduled for January 2026.
The NPP recently granted amnesty to all members who were suspended or had disciplinary cases pending, but ruled that they will not be eligible to contest any internal election for the next two years.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.