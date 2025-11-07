NPP's Chairman Buga Allegedly Slaps Popular Communicator at Party Headquarters

NPP’s Third Vice Chairman, Masawudu Osman, aka Chairman Buga, allegedly slapped a party communicator

The altercation reportedly occurred at the NPP headquarters in Accra, in the presence of several national executives

The altercation between Chairman Buga and the party communicator reportedly occurred after a disagreement

The Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Masawudu Osman, also known as Chairman Buga, has allegedly slapped a popular party communicator, Okyeman.

According to a Ghanaweb publication, the incident happened in the presence of several national executives of the opposition party.

Chairman Buga reportedly assaulted Okyeman following an altercation during a meeting at the party headquarters at Asylum Down in the Greater Accra Region.

The two reportedly engaged in a heated argument over the NPP’s communication strategy and public messaging, which escalated into a physical altercation.

According to a source cited in the Ghanaweb report, the executives present at the meeting were left hugely disappointed in both Chairman Buga and Okyeman.

They reportedly described the incident as 'regrettable and avoidable', and called on the party's leadership to promptly address the matter to preserve the NPP's internal cohesion and discipline.

It is unclear what the popular NPP communicator may have said to incense Chairman Buga, but the latter is widely known to be regarded as one of the hardliners in the party.

On numerous occasions, he has been cited for engaging in actions considered unconventional and uncompromising.

Chairman Buga and past tension with journalists

It would be recalled that the NPP's Third National Vice Chair was reported to have previously butted heads with a journalist during a press briefing held by the party in Accra.

Before NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong started his address, Masawudu pushed a TV3-branded microphone from the table where many other devices had been placed.

While many had suggested it might have been a mistake, the NPP executive admitted that it was deliberate, in the wake of an impasse between the media entity and the NPP.

In January 2025, the party announced a boycott of all Media General platforms, including TV3 and Onua TV, among others.

According to him, TV3 had no business being at an NPP press conference, considering their actions towards the party in the run-up to the December 7, 2024, elections.

As if knocking down the microphone was not enough, Masawudu, who was elected in 2022, is alleged to have threatened the TV3 journalists present.

NDC's Sofo Azorka allegedly assaults Chairman Buga

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alhaji Sofo Azorka was captured in a video physically confronting the NPP’s Chairman Buga at a polling station in Akwatia.

The third Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was seen angrily hitting his opponent’s chest while hurling some insults during a heated moment.

Both politicians were in the constituency to monitor the Akwatia by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament for the area after the death of the late MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

