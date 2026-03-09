A Ghanaian pastor, Dr Power Man, has shared a prophecy about Ghana's former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's future in politics

In a video, the man of God claimed the NPP flagbearer will not be president in 2029, as he detailed what he saw in the spiritual realm

This came after Dr Bawumia defeated Kennedy Agyapong and two other candidates to win the Primaries held on Saturday, January 31, 2026

Ghanaian pastor Dr Power Man has caused a massive stir online after he put his life and church on the line by sharing a doomsday prophecy about Ghana's former president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, the man of God stated that there was no way the former Vice President was going to be declared the president in Ghana in 2029 after elections in 2028.

According to him, from what he sees in the spiritual realm, Dr Bawumia is not destined to be Ghana's leader in the said year. Although Dr Power Man did not disclose that he could never be Ghana's president in subsequent years, the pastor put his life and church on the line.

“I, Dr Power Man, I put my life and church on the line. If Dr Bawumia is able to become president in 2029, I will sacrifice my life and break down my church. I will also stop doing the work of God because there is no way he can be Ghana's leader. This is as a result of what is written in the spiritual realm,” he said.

New Patriotic Party flagbearer race

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 election. After hours of intense voting, Dr Bawumia took a lead in the race.

He was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters. He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected. The NPP constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected a presidential candidate, that person must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former MP for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, conceded defeat after Dr Bawumia emerged the winner of the 2026 primaries.

He thanked his team for their hard work throughout his campaign session.

He also asked his supporters to accept the outcome of the election and rally behind the ultimate winner.

