Samira Bawumia, the wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, gave NPP delegates reasons to vote for her husband in the party's presidential primaries

The former second lady said that the results of the NPP's presidential primaries will determine Ghana's destiny

She encouraged all party delegates to vote for her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, since he can lead Ghana

Samira Bawumia, the wife of Dr Mashamudu Bawumia, has called on all delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for her husband during the Presidential Primaries for the 2028 elections on January 31, 2026.

According to the former Second Lady of Ghana, the NPP needs a winnable candidate for the 2028 elections. She indicated that her husband is the right candidate to win the election.

In a video, Samira Bawumia stressed that the NPP primaries and the 2028 general election are about the country's destiny, hence the right people must be chosen for the job.

"We need somebody who will win us the next election, and I'm convinced and have faith that the only person who can win the next elections in 2028 is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia."

Samira Bawumia further argued that even though Dr Bawumia did not win the 2024 election, history shows that no one won at their first attempt, emphasising that no party emerge victorious after serving for two consecutive years.

"During the campaigns ahead of the 2024 election, we said 'breaking the eight' because it had never happened before that a particular party governs for eight years and continues after another election. So the odds were against us, but we fought gallantly. It didn't go how we wanted, but the history of governance in Ghana shows us that you don't win the election on your first attempt. This flagbearership race is about our future. We should not allow someone to destroy our destiny."

She said this when she addressed NPP supporters at the party's 'Arise and Build' Conference in Adukrom, Eastern Region.

Watch the video below:

