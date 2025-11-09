Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the ruling NDC of secretly supporting his opponents in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearer race

The former vice president claims the NDC fears his potential victory in the 2028 elections and is working to stop his bid

He believes his 2016 campaign attacks on the NDC and John Mahama are the reason for their continued hostility toward him

Ghana's former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of secretly campaigning for some of his opponents in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) forthcoming flagbearer race.

Speaking to party delegates in the Oti Region, the former vice president, who is contesting to become the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2028 elections, said the NDC is doing everything to ensure he doesn't become the flagbearer because they are scared.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says NDC is campaigning for his opponents because they are scared of him. Photo credit: Dr John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"The NDC doesn't want me to win the NPP flagbearer race; that's why they're campaigning for some of my opponents. They know that if I win the flagbearer race, I will win the 2028 elections," he said.

He emphasised his confidence in winning the flagbearer race and the 2028 general elections, citing his strong grassroots support and marketability.

Watch video below:

Bawumia explains why NDC dislikes him

Dr Bawumia explained why members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) dislike him.

Speaking to delegates of the NPP, Dr Bawumia stated that the NDC dislikes him because of his efforts to ensure they were voted out of office in 2016.

The former vice president, who is campaigning for the NPP's forthcoming flagbearer race, said he took charge of the 2016 electioneering campaign and fiercely criticised the NDC administration, led by then president John Mahama.

He said his description of President Mahama as "incompetent" triggered the entire NDC machinery to channel its energy into attacking him from all angles.

This, he claimed, allowed then-candidate Akufo-Addo the freedom to sell his policies to the Ghanaian electorate.

“In 2016, I told Nana Addo to take a back seat, let me tackle John Dramani Mahama head-on. I took him on, and that was when I said he was incompetent. John Mahama did not like it, so he also gave it to me squarely. He focused on me throughout his campaign, and Nana used that opportunity to focus on his campaign, which gave us victory,” he said in a report published by MynewsGH on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

“This is why the NDC doesn’t like me. When they hear my name, they start insulting me because my hard work and strategy took them into opposition in the 2016 elections,” he further explained.

The NPP flagbearer race

The NPP is scheduled to hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Dr Bawumia is one of the main frontrunners in the race, alongside other aspirants including former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former minister of food and agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong; former minister of education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, the former general secretary of the NPP.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a comfortable lead in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia leads NPP flagbearer race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported thab Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was said to be leading the NPP flagbearer race ahead of the January 2026 vote.

A poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

Source: YEN.com.gh