Dr Sampson Anomah of Kumasi Technical University has endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP's 2028 presidential race

He cited Bawumia’s leadership qualities and his wife Samira’s beauty and charisma as reasons to support him

Dr Anomah said Samira Bawumia is a role model for young Ghanaian women and an asset to the country

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr Sampson Anomah, has urged the delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's presidential candidate for 2028.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Dr Anomah said that aside from the former Vice President's proven track record and great vision for the country, he has also been blessed with a beautiful wife, Samira Bawumia.

Dr Sampson Anomah, a lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, urges NPP delegates to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because his wife, Samira Bawumia is beautiful. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

"Vote for Dr Bawumia because he has a very beautiful wife, and this woman, apart from being beautiful, has brought some element to Ghana that most people have not noticed," he said.

The Kumasi Technical University lecturer further stated that, besides the former Second Lady's alluring beauty, she also has a certain charisma that is endearing to many people, making her a good role model to the youth, especially young Ghanaian women.

"The charisma with which she supports her husband, I tell you, that apart from her beauty, she is also a role model. She will be a role model to the young ladies in Ghana. If we reject this man [Bawumia], we will lose that element in his wife."

Dr Anomah also expressed his profound admiration for the wife of the former Vice President, adding that he believes many Ghanaians have equally taken note of the qualities he has identified in her.

Dr Bawumia vies for NPP flagbearer position

Dr Bawumia is vying to lead the NPP as flagbearer for the second time after suffering the most humiliating defeat in the history of Ghana's presidential elections, losing to President Mahama by over 1.5 million votes.

The flagbearer race, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will be contested by five aspirants, including the former Vice President.

The aspirants are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Watch the video below:

Lecturer's comment on Bawumia's wife sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Kumasi Technical University lecturer's comment about Samira Bawumia.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@talk2desage said:

"Doctor of what, please, for he needs to medicate on himself na ɔyare basaaaa."

@MaameEsiGold also said:

"@NJOAgyemang, who has achieved so much on her own merit, isn’t a role model because she’s an older woman. Vote for Bawumia because his wife is beautiful, and these are the men we want to run our country? No wonder NPP is no longer attractive.!!!"

@abrabo1z commented:

"A whole Phd holder ooo. If we talk, p3 confusion go happen."

@alexo_442 also commented:

"Dutch passport over PHD. Imagine my dad saying this I’ll be so ashamed."

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a comfortable lead in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia tipped to win NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had been tipped to win the NPP flagbearer race.

A new poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh