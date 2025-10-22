Samira Bawumia and Nana Ama McBrown met at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40 - day observance held on Monday, October 20, 2025

In a video , the former Second Lady of the country and the celebrated media personality hugged and engaged in a short conversation

Samira Bawumia's warm reception of McBrown was different from her encounter with Hopeson Adorye, which many described as awkward

Former Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, showed how much she loves and respects Nana Ama McBrown when they met at a public event.

Samira Bawumia and Nana Ama McBrown both attended Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s forty-day observance.

Former Second Lady Samira Bawumia embraces media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown with a warm hug in public. Photo credit: @sbawumia & @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The 40-day observation ceremony was held at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra on Monday, October 20, 2025. It was organised to mourn the demise of the industrialist and to celebrate his memory.

Notable Ghanaian figures, including Osebo the Zaraman, Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, John Agyekum Kufuor, Mercy Asiedu, Mahama Ayariga, Akrobeto, and other NPP officials, were present at the outdoor event.

In a video, Nana Ama McBrown walked with her colleague actress, Mercy Asiedu, to greet some of the top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After shaking Dr Bawumia's hands, she moved to Samira Bawumia, who was seated next to her husband.

Instead of Mrs Bawumia sitting to just shake Nana Ama McBrown’s hand, she got up and hugged the actress. The two smiled at each other and engaged in a brief conversation.

After she was done speaking to Samira Bawumia, Nana Ama McBrown moved to Hawa Koomson, the former Member of Parliament of Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Hawa Koomson also stood to greet Nana Ama McBrown while Mercy Asiedu looked on. She was possibly waiting for her colleague.

Samira’s action towards Nana Ama was different from the way she received Hopeson Adorye when he greeted her at the same event.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Samira and Nana Ama’s encounter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Mustapha Hameed on Facebook. Read them below:

Ohemaa AB Badu said:

“See how Mercy is looking at her 🤣🤣🤣.”

Asantedehye Nana Gold wrote:

“NDC woman Organiser Ante Mercy ay3 seinnnn 🤣.”

Ernest Oduro Boateng said:

“So cheap, what has Nana Ama earned?”

Nana Danquah wrote:

“Herh Madam Samira bi mafia 😃😃😃😃Your excellency, I love your style.”

Perez Peprah said:

“Oh b3 if you greet one of your own it's normal anaaa.”

Piesie Guy-Guy wrote:

“As opposed to the guy who felt slighted over a handshake snub.”

Michael Sarpong said:

“Respect… see how the NDC woman, Mercy Asiedu, is watching how Samiria is doing with McBrown 🥰.”

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Jnr has an awkward encounter with Apostle Amoako Attah at his father's 40-day observance. Photo source: @tina_news_gh, @kantankatv

Source: TikTok

Kwadwo Safo Jnr snubs Amoako Attah's handshake

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr did not shake Apostle Francis Amoako Atta's hands when they met at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's 40-day observance.

In a viral video, the former Kantanka Group of Companies CEO bowed his head instead of extending his hand for a handshake.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Kwadwo Safo Jnr's actions.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh