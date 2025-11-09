Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has been voted as the President of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC)

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Bagbin acknowledged the work done by his predecessor and asked that all member parliaments cooperate with them

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption is a continental body that brings together legislators dedicated to tackling corruption

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has been elected President of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) at the organisation’s 9th Biennial General Meeting held in Accra last week.

Speaker Bagbin accepted the role as President of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption and promised to promote integrity in public life and support Africa’s collective fight against corruption.

Alban Bagbin is the newly elected President of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption. Photo credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

In his acceptance remarks, Alban Bagbin applauded his predecessor and the Board Members of APNAC for their dedication and service. He described their leadership as a firm foundation for the new administration.

“The Network remains thankful for their dedication, collective wisdom, and lasting contribution."

Alban Bagbin promised to work closely with other lawmakers in Africa to ensure that APNAC's objectives are achieved. He added that member parliaments must remain united so they can collectively fight corruption.

“Collective effort is vital to strengthening parliaments, improving accountability, and building a continent where integrity is upheld as a standard practice.”

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption is a continental body that brings together legislators dedicated to tackling corruption through parliamentary oversight, policy reform, and institutional accountability.

Alban Bagbin appointed to IPU Taskforce

The election to his new role comes a few weeks after the Speaker was appointed to a high-level global Task Force to mediate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. He would join seven other parliamentarians around the world for the mediation in the Russian-Ukraine war.

The appointment was made by the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world’s premier organisation of national parliaments.

In an earlier statement, the IPU President, said Speaker Bagbin’s :

“integrity, impartiality, and ability to build trust with all parties” led to his appointment to the Russia-Ukraine peace Task Force.

The IPU Task Force, which was established in March 2022, has so far held more than thirteen meetings and conducted diplomatic missions to Kyiv and Moscow.

As part of his duties, Alban Bagbin would attend in-person meetings during IPU Assemblies and take part in hearings and discussions with both Ukrainian and Russian parliamentary delegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh