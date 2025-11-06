Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, has filed a motion in court seeking the release of his passport

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has reportedly filed a motion in court seeking the release of his passport.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on its social media pages.

According to the OSP, the court has set November 13, 2025, to hear the application filed by the embattled former NPA boss, Dr. Abdul-Hamid.

"The Criminal High Court is scheduled to hear on November 13 an application filed by the first accused person, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, seeking the release of his passport in the ongoing GH¢291 million case involving allegations of extortion, abuse of office, and money laundering against him and nine others in connection with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA)," the OSP wrote.

The OSP stated that Dr. Abdul-Hamid disclosed in his application that he is seeking the release of his passport to travel to Canada for a political event.

"The Republic, however, has opposed the application. The accused person was ordered by the court to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions. He remains on the OSP’s stop list," it added.

The OSP's case against Dr Abdul-Hamid

Dr. Abdul-Hamid is the first accused person in the ongoing GH¢291 million case involving allegations of extortion, abuse of office, and money laundering.

The OSP is prosecuting him and nine others in connection with their dealings at the National Petroleum Authority.

OSP amends charges against Mustapha Hamid

Meanwhile, the OSP amended the charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), and nine others.

The amended charges, as filed by the OSP, have increased the counts in the case, Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid & 9 Others, from 25 to 54.

According to a social media post by the OSP on Monday, October 20, 2025, the new charges follow the discovery of fresh evidence from ongoing investigations into alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering.

OSP releases facts on Mustapha Hamid's case

In a rrelated development, the OSP) responded to a recent statement made by, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid was captured in a trending video dismissing his ongoing corruption case with the state. He went further to describe the trial as "useless," suggesting that the case lacked merit.

Reacting to the former NPA boss comments, the OSP, in a statement posted on social media, restated the facts behind the prosecution and why the state considers the case both serious and substantial.

