Parliament Approves Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's Chief Justice

Despite strong opposition from the Minority Caucus, the Majority led by Mahama Ayariga prevailed, securing 169 votes against 69

The approval follows the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The Parliament of Ghana has approved Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the Chief Justice. This follows the presentation of the Appointment Committee's report on the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee.

Presenting its report for consideration by the House, the Chairman of the Appointment Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, praised Justice Baffoe-Bonnie for his "outstanding competence, deep understanding of the law, and firm grasp of judicial ethics."

The report was subjected to several rounds of debate, with the Minority Caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, vehemently opposing Baffoe-Bonnie's appointment as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

The Chief Justice nominee was initially approved by a voice vote, with the Majority Caucus, led by Mahama Ayariga, overwhelming the Minority with their numbers.

Following this, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ruled in favor of the Majority.

Moments after the Speaker's ruling, the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, challenged the decision and called for a headcount, amid strong opposition from the Majority Leader.

Speaker Bagbin subsequently ordered the headcount, but the Majority side prevailed again, recording 169 votes against the Minority's 69.

Minority calls for a divison

Despite this, Habib Iddrisu, who also serves as the MP for Tolon, stood by his grounds to challenge the headcount, calling for a division.

He argued that two Ministers of State, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and the Minister for Works and Housing, Ken Adjei, who are non-voting members of the House, participated in the headcount.

However, Dr. Amoakohene denied taking part in the headcount, explaining that both he and the Works and Housing Minister were not in the Chamber at the time of the headcount.

Speaker Bagbin then dismissed the Minority's call for a division, insisting that it was not grounded in facts.

He consequently ruled in favor of the Appointment Committee's recommendation for the approval of Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana's Chief Justice.

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie's appointment follows the removal of the former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.

