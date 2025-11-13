El-Wak Stampede: Parliament Donates GH₵100k, Shows Solidarity With Victims at 37 Hospital
- The Parliament of Ghana has donated GH₵100,000 to victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede
- Six potential military recruits were confirmed dead after a screening exercise went wrong
- Ghanaians have called for accountability as several people remain hospitalised in Accra
The Parliament of Ghana has donated GH₵100,000 to support the treatment of victims of the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
The donation was made during a visit to the 37 Military Hospital by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.
El Wak stampede: Tributes pour in for 22-year-old Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost their lives
Speaker Bagbin's delegation included, among others:
- The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga
- The former Minister for Defence and MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul
- The MP for Ada and Deputy Majority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah
- The Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror
Speaker Bagbin explained that the donation is a token of Parliament’s solidarity with the victims and a demonstration of the House’s commitment to the welfare of citizens affected by the tragedy.
Read the Facebook post below:
Six people confirmed dead in El-Wak stampede
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have confirmed the death of six potential recruits who tragically lost their lives at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.
The victims had left home to undergo military screenings and body inspections, but lost their lives in the tragic incident instead.
The stampede occurred unexpectedly at the screening venue, El-Wak Stadium, when the crowd reportedly became uncontrollable.
According to a statement released by the GAF, several others were also injured and have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.
Ghanaians demand accountability over El-Wak stampede
Following the incident and the visit by Parliament to the victims, some Ghanaians on social media have demanded accountability over the stampede.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@Ablai Zinwara said:
"When they get recovered pls do a needful and secure the appointment for the victim, and those that we lost may their soul rest in perfect peace."
@Samudeen Alhassan also said:
"I think those involved in the Stampede must be recruited automatically. And also the Six dead, may their Souls Rest in Peace."
@Augustine Asare commented:
"That's all we like doing best instead of putting the infrastructure and the policy to favor the common citizens no but they will use the resources to enriched themselves and wait when the citizens are suffering then they will come and donate. A donation nation, that's what we do best."
GAF explains cause of stampede
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the GAF had blamed the El-Wak stampede on some applicants who allegedly breached security protocols, as medical teams work to stabilise the affected individuals and families of the deceased are formally notified.
In a statement, the service said preliminary investigations indicated that the November 12 stampede was triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols and rushed into the gates ahead of the scheduled screening.
