Ralph St Williams clashed with Stephen Amoah again at the Parliament House before Finance Minister Ato Forson's 2026 budget presentation

In a video, the two men got into a heated debate over the performance of the John Mahama-led NDC government in their first 10 months in office

Ralph St Williams and Stephen Amoah's latest tense interaction came months after an infamous clash at the Parliament House in March 2025

Controversial Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams clashed with the Nhyiaeso Constituency MP Stephen Amoah before the 2026 budget presentation in the Parliament House on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, presented the budget on behalf of the President, John Dramani Mahama, as required by the Constitution.

All 276 MPs and the speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, were present at the legislative chamber as the Finance Minister detailed the ruling NDC government's economic agenda for the country.

Ralph clashes with Stephen Amoah at Parliament

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ralph St Williams approached Stephen Amoah as he arrived at the Parliament house in the evening.

The activist quizzed the Nhyiaeso MP over his earlier criticisms of Ato Forson and the NDC's performance during the first ten months of their administration.

In response, Stephen Amoah claimed that the ruling government had neither failed nor succeeded with its economic agenda since they were in the first year of its four-year term.

He noted that the NDC government's policies would impact the lives of Ghanaians in 2026. As Ralph attempted to ask him another question, the legislator jokingly accused him of being a supporter of the NDC.

The NPP MP also agreed to the social activist's claim that former President Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from President John Dramani Mahama's economic agenda during the first year of his first term in 2017.

Stephen Amoah asked Ralph to list three impactful accomplishments of the ruling government in 2025 and called for the latter and Ghanaians to stop the blame games to ensure the development of the country.

As the Fix The Country convener began to level corruption allegations against the previous Akufo-Addo government, the former deputy Finance Minister interjected and claimed that the former had no idea of the things he was saying.

Their interaction got a little heated, with the Nhyiaeso MP almost leaving the scene and criticising Ralph in front of several bloggers who were present to film, remarking:

"You don't know. You are not listening. You are always making noise. I won't listen to you. We haven't done any audit. How can you know if the NDC is wasting money or not? It is after we have done the audit that you will know whether they have wasted money or not."

Stephen Amoah later ignored Ralph and left angrily for the Parliament chamber to join his colleagues.

Ralph's past clash with Stephen and arrest

Ralph's latest encounter with Stephen Amoah at the Parliament House comes months after the pair clashed at the same location on March 11, 2025.

Ralph took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency. According to him, he visited the MP's constituency a day before the budget reading and was appalled.

He claimed the constituency faced many challenges that needed urgent attention and accused the MP of ignoring the plight of his constituents throughout his eight-year term.

Among the issues he outlined were poor roads and poor living conditions. He, therefore, asked the MP to remain silent in Parliament and not contribute to discussions in the House, especially when it involved the NDC.

Stephen Amoah, who seemed unhappy about the incident, did not utter a word to him but eventually reported the young man to police officers in Parliament, who intervened.

He was arrested by the police and taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command. He was later released by the police later in the evening after the Nhyiaeso MP visited the station.

After a brief conversation with the MP, St Williams refused a sum of money that was reportedly offered to him by the MP. He said the money was not enough, with Amoah indicating that he would take it back if the activist refused it.

The Nhyiaeso MP later explained that he made a complaint to the police because he felt threatened by Ralph St Williams.

Ralph's clash with Stephen stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hansonkwakye commented:

"So the guy couldn’t answer 3 things. 🙄🙄"

Nana Opoku Boakye II said:

"So Ralph is telling the MP that, "let's have an intellectual discussion?'" lol. This is funny."

Richard Barnes wrote:

"I wonder why the Honourable gave this guy an audience."

Ralph criticises President Mahama over galamsey fight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph criticised President Mahama over his administration's fight against illegal mining, aka galamsey.

In an appearance on Onua Maakye, the social activist called out the president for being soft and not taking drastic action against illegal miners.

Ralph called for the Galamsey fight to be taken seriously, as it had taken the lives of many people, such as the August 6 helicopter crash victims.

