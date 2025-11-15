Afenyo-Markin Alleges Supreme Court Judge Threatened Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has alleged that a Supreme Court judge threatened a colleague during a vetting session

He claimed the judge called Jerry Ahmed Shaib a "nemesis" during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Afenyo-Markin also disclosed receiving personal threats and warned of judicial bias against his law firm

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called out one of the justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Movement TV recently, Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Efutu, alleged that the said judge threatened the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, during the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, alleges tha t a Supreme Court judge threatened Jerry Ahmed Shaib. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & Jerry Ahmed Shaib/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the Minority Leader, the Supreme Court judge described Mr Shaib, who is also the MP for Weija-Gbawe, as a "nemesis."

"When we were doing the vetting, a Supreme Court judge threatened Jerry Ahmed Shaib. He used the word, 'you are my nemesis,' and said it to Jerry straight to his face. We didn't want to press on with such issues," Afenyo-Markin alleged.

The Minority Leader and MP for Efutu also claimed that he had personally received several threats simply for doing his job.

He further alleged that he was told judges would rule against any case brought to court by his law firm.

"For me, I have received a lot of threats. People even say my law firm will collapse and that when I go to court, the judge will rule against me," he claimed.

"But I said, for court, I will go. If a judge feels that because I have spoken my mind, he or she will rule against me, let them do it. JB Danquah didn't think about himself; he fought for the country," Afenyo-Markin added.

Despite all this, Afenyo-Markin said he and his colleagues on the Minority Caucus are not perturbed by the seeming intimidation from some members of the judiciary.

Minority members on Appointment Committee, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, boycott the vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Paul baffoe-Bonnie. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

How the Minority boycotted Chief Justice vetting

The minority members on the Appointment Committee of Parliament have boycotted the vetting of the Chief Justice nominee, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

The Minority Leader announced the decision to boycott the process, which degenerated into heated exchanges between the Majority and Minority leaders on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Afenyo-Markin indicated that Baffoe-Bonnie's nomination is illegitimate due to unresolved legal challenges related to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Torkornoo.

According to the Minority, there are several cases before the Supreme Court, High Court, and ECOWAS Court that need to be adjudicated before proceeding with the vetting.

These unresolved cases, the Minority claimed, make it improper for Parliament to proceed with the consideration of a new Chief Justice.

They further argue that continuing the vetting process undermines judicial independence and prejudges matters that are still under adjudication.

“We are registering that we reject the nomination, and the record should reflect that the report of the vetting be a Majority report,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin declared before exiting the chamber.

Baffoe-Bonnie approved as Ghana's Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Parliament of Ghana approved Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the new Chief Justice after a series of debates and a voice vote.

Despite strong opposition from the Minority Caucus, the Majority led by Mahama Ayariga prevailed, securing 169 votes against 69.

The approval follows the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Source: YEN.com.gh