"The Budget is Empty, Hopeless, Jobless and Growthless": Former Finance Minister

Former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Adam, has criticised the 2026 budget presented by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Adams described the budget as 'empty, hopeless, jobless, and growthless', calling it a plan without vision

His comments sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians following the budget presentation on November 13, 2025

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A former finance minister under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has slammed the 2026 budget statement presented by his successor, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Speaking to the media after the budget was presented on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Dr Adam suggested it lacks vision and concrete plans to address the country's pressing economic challenges.

Former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, describes the 2026 budget statement as empty. Photo credit: Dr Mohammed Amin Adam/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The former finance minister, who is the Member of Parliament for Karaga, described the 2026 budget statement as 'empty, hopeless, jobless, and growthless'.

He further suggested that the budget should provide a clear roadmap for job creation, economic growth, and poverty reduction.

Reactions to Adam's statement on 2026 budget

Dr Adams' description of the budget sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@UmuofiaPresiden said:

"These people are still in denial. They will stay in opposition for 64 years."

@shushandspy also said:

"Are we really part of Gods creation because what is this, ask him what he thinks is hopeless and growthless about the budget and see him fumble. Why can’t we be positive and hope the country becomes better for us all rather than go on with this partisan whatever."

@leroipapsi commented:

"What did he do during his Tenure in Office?"

@Trending_Ghana_ also commented:

"Of course because if it were upto them they will create many loopholes to exploit for their benefit but since they are out it hurts to see someone else do exceedingly better within less than a year compared to the nonsense the npp and this man plus his on the run predecessor did."

The X post about Dr Adams' criticism of the 2026 budget presentation is below:

Ato Forson expresses confidence in Ghana's economy

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that the economy under his watch is performing far better than what he inherited.

The Finance Minister claimed Ghana’s economy is on a rebound, steadily recovering from the challenges he inherited from his predecessor.

According to Ghanaweb, he said:

“Ghana’s economy is breathing again, stronger, steadier, and full of promise. This is not just a recovery; it’s a reset. It’s the story of a nation that refused to stay down.

“This is the rebirth from the ashes of a daunting inheritance - a heavy burden laid upon us by the previous administration,” he added.

Dr Ato Forson attributed the successes chalked up so far in the management of the economy to the sacrifices and resilience of the Ghanaian citizenry.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson says the government plans to create 800,000 jobs via the 2026 budget. Credit: Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

Gov't targets 800,000 jobs in 2026 budget

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had announced that it plans to create up to 800,000 new jobs as part of key polices.

Dr Ato Forson explained that the Big Push would be key to this projection, with experts welcoming the news and calling for a transparent outcome assessment.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh