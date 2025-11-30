Rev Tetteh warned that the Wesley Girls’ religious controversy, if mishandled, could escalate into a security issue.

He defended the school, insisting students who enrolled should have followed its long-standing religious rules

He criticised taking the matter to court, urging calm dialogue to preserve Ghana’s long-standing Christian-Muslim peace

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned Ghanaian evangelist has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Wesley Girls' Senior High School.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man of God issued a stark warning that the religious controversy, if mishandles, has the potential to escalate into a national security threat.

The issue, which has been taken to court, stemmed from the Wesley Girls' school's decision to prevent Muslim students from partaking in certain religious practices, including the Ramadan fast.

The school cited its long-standing rules as a Methodist institution. Dr Tetteh called for sensitivity and dialogue, emphasising Ghana's rare and valuable tradition of peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

He firmly defended Wesley Girls' school's position based on it's foundation identity.

In his words:

"Wesley Girls' school is a Methodist school. If you are privileged to go to a Methodist school, when you go to Rome, you do what the Romans do."

He also argued that students who enroll in a faith-based institution should be expected to adhere to its established ethos.

Dr Tetteh expressed strong disapproval of the decision to pursue legal action, advocating instead for community dialogue.

"I'm against the fact that we're taking issues like this to court. We should learn dialogue," he said.

His most serious caution was directed at the potential for the debate to spiral out of control.

In his words:

"I believe that if we don't exercise these things well, it will become a national security issue, and we will not be able to help it."

He called on all commentators, both Muslim and Christian, to be "circumspect" and use "a lot of wisdom" to ensure the matter is resolved amicably, preserving the unity that Ghana is known for.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dr Tetteh's comment on Wesley saga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Xcedis stated:

"Islamic schools are for Muslims and Christian schools are for Christians, choose where you want your kids to attend school based on your religious values. If you send them to Islamic school just know they have to do what Muslims do."

RichyDonPapa wrote:

"National security issue. Lol. 😂 Muslims can’t do nothing in this country…. They’re barely 17% of the population."

Izzatinho commented

"In same breath contradicting himself. Where is harmony and tolerance if you can’t allow few students to practice their beliefs; beliefs which wouldn’t change your ethos as a school."

