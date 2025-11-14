The 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy has been designed to create up to 800,000 new jobs across various sectors of the economy, according to Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson.

Forson explained that the government’s flagship infrastructure and industrial initiatives will serve as key drivers of employment creation.

During the 2026 budget presentation, he disclosed that the GH¢63 billion worth of road contracts awarded so far under the Big Push initiative is expected to generate an estimated 490,000 jobs.

The government also expects three new garment factories to be established under the government’s industrialisation agenda to create over 20,000 direct jobs.

Seven new agro-processing plants are expected to employ about 700 people directly and thousands more indirectly through their supply chains.

The National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development, which spans 2026 to 2032, will generate about 250,000 jobs across the oil palm value chain. Additionally, the ongoing establishment of Farmer Service Centres across the country will employ thousands of people in machinery operation, maintenance, logistics, and other support services.

“These investments are not isolated; they are part of an integrated national effort to turn stability into jobs and growth,” Forson said.

