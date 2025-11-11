Kwesi Botchway, an aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has subtly criticized Kennedy Agyapong, his boss' main rival in the NPP flagbearer race

He suggested that Agyapong lacks the mental stability required for the presidency, stressing the need for a president with emotional and mental fortitude

He also warned that Agyapong might require constant medical attention if he were to become president

Kwesi Botchway, an aide to Ghana's former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has thrown a subtle jab at his boss' main opponent in the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking in a recent interview on Movement TV, Mr. Botchway, who is also a lawyer by profession, claimed that Ghana's presidency is meant for persons with mental stability, suggesting that Kennedy Agyapong lacks those qualities.

"We need a president who has emotional and mental fortitude, mental resilience, someone who, in the face of extreme provocations, won’t go and say, 'Jennifer Queen is poor, and so she should keep quiet and not talk when we are talking,'" he said.

"With this kind of president, before any of the people following him around with the hope of becoming ministers speak at Cabinet, he would ask them to present their bank statements. Because as for this president, he doesn’t regard poor people," he added.

The young lawyer also made some comments suggesting that if his boss' opponent becomes president, he would constantly need to be injected before any Cabinet meeting could take place.

"If we are not careful and this person becomes president, he would have to be injected before Cabinet meetings could go on," he further jabbed.

NPP flagbearer aspirants intensify campaigns

The aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race have intensified their campaigns ahead of the presidential primary, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Both Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are touring various constituencies across the country to canvass votes from the NPP delegates.

The two faced off in the November 2023 NPP presidential primary, where Bawumia emerged victorious, winning the election with over 60 percent of the vote.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kwesi Botchway's Ken jabs

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Kwesi Botchway's subtle jabs to Kennedy Agyapong.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

"Oshimpah Armah. So these people can they really unite after January 31? It’s not getting funny anymore…this small boy paaaa. But I am happy."

@Nana Yaa Adjeiwaa Kodie also said"

"This is really sad. Such an insult to whoever the shots were for.. Ah well."

@Adam Harun commented:

"As for this station, the moment you enter there, then you begin to think backwards."

Bawumia leads NPP flagbearer race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported thab Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was said to be leading the NPP flagbearer race ahead of the January 2026 vote.

A poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

