The Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has alleged that some members of parliament on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) are in dire financial distress.

According to him, the NDC MPs have resorted to using ride-hailing services such as Uber to commute to parliament every day.

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, alleges some NDC MPs use Uber to get to Parliament.

The Minority Leader, who also serves as the MP for Efutu, said the NDC lawmakers are suffering because they have not been appointed to any public boards.

He stated that although members of both sides of parliament are facing financial challenges, the situation is worse among the NDC MPs.

“Our brothers in the NDC, we are in parliament with them, and they are suffering. Some of them come to parliament with Uber. Some of them are in the backbench, and they are not on any board,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin further stated that the NDC MPs have exhibited patience, discipline and a strong commitment to the party despite the financial difficulties they are currently enduring.

“They are suffering, but they have a common understanding that they have to take time for the party,” he added.

He also urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) minority members of parliament to emulate the commitment of their colleagues on the majority side of the House.

Afenyo-Markin made these remarks while speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of the Kokrokoo political talk show on Accra-based Peace FM, on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Reaction to Afenyo-Markin's claims about NDC MPs

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Afenyo-Markin's claims about the NDC MPs.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@aborlovechampions said:

"What is wrong with going to Parliament in an Uber. We spent over 1 million dollars prosecuting the Parliamentary campaign.....it doesn't add up????"

@SamboJoshua-g6k also said:

"Thieves, that is why npp ur party wanted to steal the whole Ghana money so u guys can charter private jets to parliament, right jokers. Are the MPs better than Ghanaians who take the trotro and Uber? u will stay in opposition for a very long time with this evil mentality."

@niisoul commented

"If they were riding in big cars too, u will complain… Wei…"

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, alleges that a Supreme Court judge threatened Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

