Maurice Ampaw has cautioned Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene over his conduct on social media

The lawyer accused the minister of mocking NPP supporters and behaving like an NDC regional chairman

Ampaw vowed to confront Amoakohene for allegedly disrespecting the office and attacking party figures during the 2024 campaign

Controversial lawyer and social commentator Maurice Ampaw has sent a word of caution to the Ashanti regional minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the legal practitioner claimed that Dr Amoakohene is disrespecting the office of the Ashanti regional ministry with his conduct on social media.

According to him, as a regional minister, Dr Amoakohene is supposed to conduct himself in a manner that inspires unity, rallying Asantes behind President Mahama's reset agenda for the Ashanti region.

Instead of doing this, he said Dr Amoakohene is on social media engaging in needless banter and mocking members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"It's like he doesn't understand his role as a regional minister, a representative of the president... So, as a representative of the president, you don't turn yourself into a National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional chairman in the region and mock supporters of the NPP on social media, referring to them as 38 and then fighting with Asenso Boakye [the MP for Bantama].

"What kind of regional minister is this? He is always insulting and fighting with people, and when I look at the responses in the comment section of his social media posts, I wonder how the regional minister portfolio has been cheapened."

Maurice Ampaw said the Ashanti region remains a stronghold of the NPP, and for that matter, the regional minister must learn to respect supporters of the party in the region.

"Whether you like it or not, the Ashanti region is the stronghold of the NPP, and instead of selling NDC to the region, he's rather creating more enemies through his teasing social media posts, comments, and arrogance," he said.

Watch the video below:

Maurice Ampaw vows to deal with Amoakohene

The controversial social commentator further stated that Dr Amoakohene had made a lot of unfounded claims against the erstwhile NPP administration and some individuals of the party during the 2024 electioneering campaign period.

As a result of this, he vowed to deal with the Ashanti regional minister, whom he claimed to be a contemporary of his firstborn.

"During the 2024 elections, when you look at the claims he made about the Agyapa deal and the way he described Chairman Wontumi [the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP], calling him a galamsey operator, and referring to an entire TV station [Wontumi TV], where I, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, am a host, as a galamsey TV station, then it means I'm also a galamsey host. I will deal with him because he doesn't respect himself," he added.

Maurice Ampaw predicts defeat for NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Ampaw had predicted defeat for the ruling National Democratic Congress in the 2028 elections due to internal disunity.

He claimed President John Mahama was pushing for Julius Debrah to protect his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s business interests.

Ampaw also alleged that top NDC figures were already scheming to take over the party after Mahama's second term was concluded.

