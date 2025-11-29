FC Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has secured another term as president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT)

The 44-year-old, who ran unopposed, was re-elected by a resounding acclamation on Saturday, November 29

His victory has sparked mixed reactions, especially after Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Samuel Eto’o Fils has strengthened his grip on football leadership in Cameroon after winning another term as president of the Cameroon Football Federation in a result that left almost no room for doubt.

The celebrated former striker stood alone on the ballot and earned overwhelming endorsement from delegates.

Eto'o re-elected as Cameroon FA president

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith revealed on X that Eto’o received 85 votes out of a possible 87.

Only two delegates opposed him, making this one of the most decisive outcomes in the history of the federation.

His fresh mandate arrives at a time when the country is pursuing stability, structure and renewed ambition across every level of the sport.

Since taking the reins in 2021, Eto’o has been praised for pushing development agendas, improving league organisation and championing better welfare for players.

Supporters believe his influence and drive remain essential as the nation rebuilds its football identity, both at home and abroad.

His return to office suggests confidence in his long-term vision, even though his tenure has not been without disputes.

Reactions have poured in across the football community.

@assalih01 urged unity:

"Let him work, the elder deserves respect and consideration. The greatest African legend."

@shun_kabral remarked:

"I thought he would lose because CM failed to qualify the World Cup."

@PTandho jokingly added:

"Okraku Cameroun."

Challenges ahead for Eto'o

Eto’o begins this chapter with several challenges waiting for attention.

Rigobert Song, who served as head coach of the Indomitable Lions during Eto’o’s first term, lost his position early in 2024 but still extended congratulations, according to RFI.

The report also indicates that FIFA President Gianni Infantino also placed a call to salute Eto’o’s victory.

Meanwhile, the broader football landscape in Cameroon, however, remains troubled.

Clubs from the country have missed out on the group stages in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

The men's national team qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but missed the 2026 World Cup after losing the automatic spot to Cape Verde and seeing further hopes dashed by DR Congo, who will represent Africa in the intercontinental play-off.

On the women's side, the national team secured a place in the 2025 WAFCON after CAF expanded the tournament, according to BBC Sport.

Eto’o has already promised renewed commitment to strengthening domestic championships and restoring pride to the national team as he begins another era of leadership.

