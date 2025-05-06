Minority Leader Petitions IGP, Calls for Sanctions Against Constable Forson
- Alex Afenyo-Markin wants the police officer he hit at the Save the Judiciary demonstration punished
- In a petition to the IGP, Christian Yohunu, the Efuttu MP accused the officer of assault and called for sanctions against him
- Netizens who saw the petition were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments of the post
Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin has petitioned the IGP Yohuno following a confrontation that ensued between him and a police officer at the Save the Judiciary demonstration.
During the protest which occurred on Monday, May 5, 2025, the Minority Leader was captured in a video hitting the officer.
His action triggered heavy backlash from the public with many calling him out for the attack on a police officer.
However, a statement released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the MP dismissed the claims of him abusing an officer.
He indicated that he was rather the victim of an assault perpetrated by the policeman he identified as Constable Forson.
See the statement below:
