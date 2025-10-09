The government has allocated GH¢130 million to resume work on the La General Hospital reconstruction project

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health, has announced that the government has allocated an amount of GH¢130 million to facilitate the resumption of the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

Speaking during a working visit to the project site on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the minister reiterated the government’s dedication to completing the La General Hospital project.

The Health Minister noted that completing the project would help relieve pressure on the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital.

Kwabena Akandoh received a comprehensive briefing on the status of the project from the contractors.

Following the briefing, he assured them that the Ministry of Finance was expediting the necessary processes to release the funds to ensure work continues without interruption.

“This project is very dear to our hearts. We have made the necessary allocations, and I have personally followed up with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the payment process is fast-tracked. Please remain on site and continue your work; the government will do its part,” Hon. Akandoh said.

“If everything goes according to plan, we should be done in the next two years. We will ensure that the next budget makes adequate provision for this project. We are not going to abandon it; we will continue until it is fully completed,” he added.

Why the La General Hospital project delayed

The reconstruction of the La General Hospital began in 2020, when the former government, led by President Akufo-Addo, demolished the old structure to pave the way for a modern facility.

After more than three years, construction resumed last year, with an October 2024 deadline set to open the Outpatient Department (OPD) services. However, the project stalled due to a lack of funding.

Upon assuming office, the current government, led by President John Mahama, took steps to revive the project.

Once completed, the 170-bed La General Hospital redevelopment project is expected to significantly enhance access to quality healthcare for residents of La and surrounding communities, while reducing congestion at major referral facilities in Accra.

The Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who accompanied the Health Minister, expressed appreciation to the government for its commitment to completing the project.

“We want to assure the people of La Dadekotopon that the hospital will be completed. The government has not abandoned it; we are committed to seeing it through,” she said.

