The US Embassy in Accra expressed its support, providing airlift assistance to ensure the success of the mission

The Government of Ghana has deployed Army engineers to Jamaica to assist the country with its post-hurricane reconstruction efforts.

Jamaica was recently hit by a devastating hurricane that caused the loss of lives and destruction of property.

President John Mahama deploys soldiers to Jamaica to assist with the country's post-hurricane reconstruction efforts.

Speaking at a farewell parade for the team at the Jubilee Lounge of Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, President John Mahama said the deployment of the Army engineers to Jamaica symbolizes Ghana's strong relationship with the Caribbean nation and the international community.

President Mahama, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, explained that the humanitarian mission will further strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and Jamaica.

He consequently advised the team to serve with dignity and honor while raising the Ghanaian flag high in the Caribbean nation.

“Your actions will shape how Ghana is perceived abroad. We expect you to uphold professional excellence, show respect for local authorities and communities, exercise integrity and teamwork, protect one another, and return home safely.”

President Mahama also thanked the US Government for its assistance in airlifting the troops to Jamaica.

US Embassy expresses delight in helping the Ghana Army

The US Embassy in Accra expressed its excitement in helping the Ghanaian government airlift its Army engineers to Jamaica.

It said the United States has already provided nearly $37 million to Jamaica in response to Hurricane Melissa

"We are honored to provide airlift, a U.S. Air Force C-17, to support Ghana’s mission to deliver essential equipment, cargo, and personnel to Jamaica’s relief operations. The United States and Ghana have long worked together to advance peace, security, and prosperity across Africa and beyond," they wrote on Facebook.

Reactions to deployment of soldiers to Jamaica

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the deployment soldiers to Jamaica.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Charles Baah said:

"We need our soldiers and the other Security Forces to help restore peace in Bawku. The resolution of the Bawku conflict should be swift and decisive. Our soldiers are capable of bringing peace and stability in the Bawku ethnic conflict. I am appealing to the Ndc government to refrain from using our soldiers as Deus Ex Machina in other countries."

@Kamal-Deen Ali also said:

"Kudos Sir for raising our flag higher and higher."

@Kwesi Bill commented:

"Sir you are working. But Ur government have still not paid some of us who worked with EC last December."

President Donald Trump exempts Ghana, led by President John Mahama, from the new US visa restrictions.

