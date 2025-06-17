The United States has just advised Ghanaians desirous of travelling to the country

It warned that persons found to have flouted any law in an attempt to travel to the US will be severely penalised

Ghanaians have shared varied opinions on the statement issued by the US Embassy in Accra

The United States has issued a strongly worded statement to Ghanaians eager to travel to their country.

The statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the US Embassy Ghana on Tuesday, June 17, first emphasised the readiness of the US to welcome Ghanaians into their country.

It, however, warned that there will be consequences for persons, including students, who flout their laws in an attempt to travel to the US

With this statement, the embassy said it was not going to tolerate any attempts by Ghanaians to enter the United States illegally.

It added that attempts to falsify information for a visa, work without proper authorisation, or overstay a visa will also come with significant penalties.

"We remain committed to welcoming visitors from Ghana who wish to study, invest, or engage in business activities in the United States. It is essential for all applicants to comply with U.S. laws. Any attempts to enter the United States illegally, falsify information for a visa, work without proper authorization, or overstay a visa will incur significant penalties."

The statement concluded by urging Ghanaians desirous of travelling to the US not to engage a fixer in a desperate attempt to obtain a visa.

"We wish to emphasize that you do not need the services of a fixer or visa consultant to apply for a U.S. visa! This can be done directly through our official website at no extra cost. It is important to note that no fixer or consultant can guarantee a visa. Any such promises are deceptive and intended to defraud you," the statement read.

This warning comes at a time when the US is reportedly considering travel bans on Ghana and 35 other countries.

Reactions to the warning by the US

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the statement by the embassy.

Stephany B Antwi-Acquah stated:

"Perfect, but why are students not able to secure appointment dates for their interviews? This is really disturbing."

Sam-Ansu Walcott:

"God bless my motherland Ghana. We shall school, learn and invest in ourselves and country. That’s the only way we can escape the bullying of the world’s super economic powers. God bless the USA 🇺🇸 for making sure her space is free from illegalities as well. I love that."

Bolo Kpaku Gbortorlu reacted:

"Your actions show otherwise. Law-abiding US citizens and permanent residents have been waiting for interviews for their minor children, spouses, and other relatives for close to two years for a process which was supposed to take 6–7 months. Families are going through stress and frustration because of this. Most unfortunate is the fact that you don’t even bother to communicate with petitioners and beneficiaries to at least assure and/or update them about the status of their application."

