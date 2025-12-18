Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has rebuked the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor

Kwetey criticised the leaders for failing to consult the party before introducing the anti-OSP bill

The Majority Leader and Chief Whip have been urged to work in consultation with the party to avoid actions that could undermine the president

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has rebuked the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, over their move to scrap the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking on Joy News' PM Express show on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the NDC General Secretary said that while the Majority Leader and the Chief Whip are doing a great job for the party in Parliament, they need to appreciate that they don’t operate in isolation.

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, rebukes Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, over their anti-OSP bill. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to him, Mahama Ayariga and Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor did not consult the party before drafting and laying the anti-OSP bill before Parliament.

"The Majority Leader and the Chief Whip are doing a great job so far, but there is a need for them to appreciate that they are not in isolation. They are operating as part of the party, so major decisions must be made in consultation with the party. We were not consulted," he said.

"Don’t go and do things that would force the president to come and say no. Work as an organ, work together. So, let the party be consulted on major decisions. I have already said that on a private level," he admonished.

Fifi Kwetey further criticised the Majority Chief Whip, singling out his tendency to rush things without sufficient consultation.

"We don’t need to do that again in the future, and that especially goes to the Chief Whip. He sometimes has the tendency to want to hasten things without proper consultation," he added.

Watch the X video below:

The anti-OSP Bill

The Majority Leader and Chief Whip jointly sponsored a bill to repeal the law establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Filed on Monday, December 8, 2025, the bill argues that the OSP has faced structural and constitutional challenges over the past eight years.

These challenges, they explained, include duplication of prosecutorial functions with the Attorney-General’s Office and operational inefficiencies.

Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, announces plans to withdraw his bill to scrap the OSP, headed by Kissi Agyebeng. Photo credit: Mahama Ayariga & OSP/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The memorandum accompanying the draft legislation also cites high administrative costs and limited impact relative to budget allocations as reasons the OSP should be scrapped.

They consequently asked Parliament to return corruption prosecution powers solely to the Attorney-General, as provided under Article 88 of the Constitution.

However, President John Mahama, in a letter issued by his spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, asked the Majority Leader and his Chief Whip to withdraw the bill.

Majority Leader to withdraw anti-OSP bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh repored that Mahama Ayariga had announced plans to withdraw the Private Member's Bill to scrap the OSP following President John Mahama's request.

First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor confirmed that the bill remains under review by the Private Members' Motion Committee

Source: YEN.com.gh