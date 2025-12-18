Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, has called for a complete overhaul of the Electoral Commission (EC) leadership

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has called for a complete overhaul of the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He stated that the current leadership of the EC, led by Jean Mensa, has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that there is no reason to keep them in office.

Speaking on Joy News' PM Express show on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the NDC General Secretary, cited the SALL case as one of the many grounds for the removal of the EC Chair and her deputies.

"I have said that, in my view, the SALL case is the biggest crime that can ever be committed. Any group that supervised this has clearly no reason to remain in office. It's the biggest crime you can commit under any democracy, to take away the right of people to be represented," he said.

What is SALL about?

Prior to the 2020 general elections in Ghana, residents of the SALL enclave, which comprises the traditional areas of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were denied the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary election, despite participating in the presidential election.

As a result, the SALL area lacked representation in the Ghanaian Parliament for four years, between January 7, 2021 and January 6, 2025.

In November 2020, just a month before the election, the SALL areas were moved from the Jasikan District to the newly created Guan District.

Under Ghanaian law (Act 936), a Member of Parliament (MP) cannot serve in two different District Assemblies.

Since SALL was now in a new district, the residents could no longer legally vote for an MP in the Buem Constituency, which remained under the Jasikan District.

To allow the people of SALL to participate in the parliamentary election, a new constituency, Guan, had to be legally created.

However, due to time constraints, the EC was unable to lay the necessary Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) before Parliament for the establishment of the Guan Constituency.

The EC explained that it could not lay the C.I. because Parliament had gone on recess on November 9, 2020, the same day the Guan District was created.

NDC's issues with SALL parliamentary representation

The SALL enclave is part of the NDC's stronghold in the Volta and Oti Regions, and many believed that the party would have won the Guan Constituency if the parliamentary election had been held there during the 2020 general elections.

Given how the 2020 elections turned out, with a hung Parliament for the first time in Ghana's history, the creation of the Guan Constituency could have made a significant difference.

The NDC, then in opposition, believed they would have won the Guan parliamentary seat and become the majority in Ghana's Parliament if the residents of SALL had been allowed to participate in the parliamentary elections.

They consequently alleged that the EC deliberately denied the people of SALL parliamentary representation to prevent the NDC from forming a majority in Parliament in the 2020 elections.

NDC justifies calls to overhaul EC

Fifi Kwetey is among several NDC executives who have called for the dismissal of the Electoral Commissioners.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also called for the removal of the EC Chair and her two deputies, Dr. Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey.

When asked if the NDC's call for the removal of the EC commissioners was preconceived, Fifi Kwetey said he believes many Ghanaians also want Jean Mensah and her deputies removed.

"I believe that if you commissioned an independent survey to gauge the sentiments of Ghanaians, a vast majority would want them gone too. So, I don’t think this is about the General Secretary or the National Chairman. I believe the people of Ghana want them gone," he said.

Petitions filed for Jean Mensah's removal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that petitions had been filed for the removal of Jean Mensah and her deputies.

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution outlined the procedure for removing heads of independent constitutional bodies.

President John Mahama was reported to have forwarded the petitions to the Chief Justice.

