President John Mahama has requested the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, to suspend their move to introduce a Private Members’ Bill seeking to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The president’s request follows his public expression of support for the strengthening of the Office of Special Prosecutor.

President John Mahama asks the Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga to stop pushing a Bill to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The presidency in the statement said:

"President John Dramani Mahama has requested the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament to withdraw the Private Member’s Bill tabled for the repeal of the Act establishing The Office of Special Prosecutor."

"The President’s request follows his public expression of support for the strengthening of The Office of Special Prosecutor as a vital cog in the fight against corruption at a meeting with the Peace Council yesterday."

Before this request, however, the President had already stated that it was premature to shut down the office, insisting that it must be given time to deliver on its mandate.

Aside from Ayariga, Sam Okudzeto, a former Ghana Bar Association president, also called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor saying it has failed to curb corruption.

Special prosecutor under fire from Martin Kpebu

The Office of the Special Prosecutor and its head, Kissi Agyebeng, have been under intense scrutiny for a variety of reasons.

Most recently, it faced criticism after detaining lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu on December 3.

Kpebu has reiterated his resolve to petition President John Mahama to remove Agyebeng from Office.

Agyebeng is currently facing three petitions for his removal, which the president has forwarded to the Chief Justice.

Kpebu has consistently criticised Agyebeng over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ofori-Atta is being investigated by the special prosecutor for five cases, including the state contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement processes and financial transactions linked to the National Cathedral project.

