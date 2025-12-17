Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, has dismissed claims of a third - term agenda for President John Dramani Mahama

Speaking on Channel One TV, Fifi Kwetey reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to Ghana's constitutional order and democratic principles

He assured Ghanaians that the party would not support any constitutional amendment to extend President Mahama's term in office

The General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has dismissed the purported third-term agenda for President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to Channel One TV on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the NDC General Secretary reiterated the party's commitment to upholding Ghana's constitutional order and democratic principles.

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, dismisses the purported third-term agenda for President John Mahama. Photo credit: Fifi Kwetey & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He also assured Ghanaians that the NDC will not support any attempt to amend the Constitution to extend the presidential term of office for President Mahama.

Describing Ghana as a leading example of democratic transition in sub-Saharan Africa, Fifi Kwetey noted that the party will ensure that the country's respect for constitutional limits continues to inspire other democracies across the African continent.

“First and foremost, you must appreciate that all over sub-Saharan Africa, if there is one country that has been able to provide the model that continues to be an inspiration in terms of democratic transition, it is Ghana,” the NDC General Secretary was quoted to have said in a Citinewsroom report.

Fifi Kwetey further stated that although the party currently boasts a supermajority in Ghana's Parliament, it would not abuse that advantage to amend the Constitution for any third-term agenda.

The NDC General Secretary, who previously served as Minister for Agriculture, Deputy Minister for Finance, and MP for Ketu South, made these remarks amid growing calls by some members of the NDC and the general public for President Mahama to go for a third term.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Kwetey's assurance to Ghanaians

@Jerry Smith said:

"Why are we so fixated in what the constitution provides as though the constitution was a manual deposited from the Heavens never to be altered? Have we consided the cost of the exploration for good leadership for the next few decades? What we need to establish is the interest of the people and not merely keeping the constitution sealed. There are many aspects of our constitution that may require amendments to suit our present circumstances and amend some of the aspects that do not serve the best interest of our country."

@Carlos Bondy also:

"The constitution is anti - developmental . We need one party state."

@Nuruman Siiju commented:

"One should be mindful that, it's not the NDC nor Mahama that shall determine 3rd term or not. It we Ghanains ok. Fiffi should find something to say."

Minority MPs, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, protest in Parliament against growing calls for President John Mahama to seek a third-term bid. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Minority protest against Mahama third-term agenda

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority MPs strongly opposed calls for President John Mahama to seek a third term.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, staged a protest in Parliament.

In a video shared by Joy News, they were heard chanting, "No third term, Mahama! We want peace, Mahama."

Source: YEN.com.gh