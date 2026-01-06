Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey urged the New Patriotic Party not to contest the Ayawaso East by-election following its MP, Naser Toure Mahama's death

Allotey, a National Democratic Congress member, explained to the press why he felt the NPP needed to take this course of action

Mahama died on January 4, 2025, after a short illness and was buried on January 5, 2025, according to Islamic rites

The Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has called on the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to abandon any plans of contesting a future by-election in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

His comment follows the death of the MP for the area, Naser Toure Mahama, which will necessitate a by-election.

Speaking to Citi News, the Accra Mayor said a non-competitive by-election would be a gesture of respect to the late lawmaker.

“We are not going to struggle over this, and I think and hope that our opponents will not come to contest this election so that we will just do it peacefully as a sign of respect for him."

On who the National Democratic Congress will pick, he said the party would make a decision that would help the electorate.

He had been in Parliament since 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election.

Recent by-elections in Ghana

Following the passing of the Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, the Electoral Commission oversaw a by-election that was held on September 2, 2025.

Another by-election was slated for September 30, 2025, in the Tamale Central Constituency, following the death of the MP for the area, Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim, creating another vacancy in Parliament.

However, the Electoral Commission on September 23, 2025, declared Alidu Seidu Mahama as the MP-elect of the Tamale Central Constituency because he went unopposed.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1993, Ghana has witnessed 35 by-elections across parliaments, which mostly favoured the ruling party.

What the constitution says about by-elections

According to Article 97 of the 1992 Constitution, a parliamentary seat is declared vacant on the following grounds:

Upon dissolution of parliament

Death or resignation of an MP

If an MP is elected as Speaker of Parliament

If an MP is expelled or removed from Parliament, disqualified or ineligible for election

If an MP elected on a party ticket joins another party or becomes an independent member,

Or if an independent MP later joins a party

Mahama mourns with late Ayawaso East MP’s family

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the late Ayawaso East MP, describing the loss as shocking and painful.

While commiserating with the bereaved family in Accra, the president admitted that the death of the legislator had come unexpectedly.

He also urged the family to remain strong despite the difficult moment it was going through.

