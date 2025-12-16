The Office of the Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed reports that he is trying to court favour with President John Mahama for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Akufo-Addo's office called such speculation a “total fabrication”.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo denies trying to get President John Mahama to interfere in former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's legal troubles.

In a rejoinder dated Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the office described the story, originally published by the Herald Newspaper, as “utterly false”.

The office stated that the former president “has neither contemplated such a consideration nor expressly or impliedly made any such request or representation to President John Dramani Mahama.

The denial comes amid continued public interest in the legal and political fate of Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister under Akufo-Addo and was also his cousin.

“It is true that the fate of Mr. Ofori Atta is of considerable concern to the Former President because, after all, apart from Mr Ofori Atta being his cousin, more importantly, he was the Minister for Finance in both the governments of his mandate."

“But that concern does not extend to wanting to interfere with the rule of law. Hopefully, this sets the record straight on this matter."

The office has demanded that media outlets which carried the original story publish the rejoinder in full.

Ofori-Atta is being investigated by the special prosecutor for five cases and is the subject of an extradition controversy.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor recently charged him and seven others with 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences.

The charges are related to corruption in the revenue assurance contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

